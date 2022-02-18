NTSE Stage 2 final results 2021 out today; check scores at ncert.nic.in

The NTSE Stage 2 final results were expected to be out on 11 February earlier but were postponed due to undisclosed reasons

The National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) round 2 final results 2021 will be released today, 18 February. Interested candidates can visit the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and view their results at ncert.nic.in.

According to an official notice released by the NCERT, the NTSE round 2 results are expected to be uploaded at 5 pm today. The provisional NTSE result, along with the OMR sheet has already been released by the Council.

The NCERT had also released the final answer keys of the NTSE Stage II 2021 earlier this month. Candidates can check the final NTSE level 2 answer key here.

Steps to check NTSE final results 2021:

― Visit the official website at ncert.nic.in

― Click on the link for the NTSE level 2 results that is given on the page

― Login to the NCERT portal using the required details

― The NTSE Stage II results will appear on your screen

― Check the NTSE 2021 results and save a copy for future reference

The NTSE Stage 2 final results were expected to be out on 11 February earlier but were postponed due to undisclosed reasons. The exam was open only to those students who had qualified the NTSE Stage I 2021 exam.

The NTSE 2021 Stage 2 paper was held on 24 October last year at 68 exam centres across India. The exam comprised of two papers- Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Mental Ability Test (MAT). The final NTSE result 2021 will be put out on the basis of combined SAT and MAT scores.

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted by the NCERT in two stages. The first stage is the State/Union Territory level, while the second stage is the National level exam. The NCERT offers around 2,000 scholarships to eligible students at various levels of education, ranging from 10th grade to PhD.

For more details related to the exam and scholarship eligibility criteria, applicants can visit the official website of the NCERT.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.