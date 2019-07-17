NTA ICAR Results 2019: National Testing Agency likely to release AIEE ICAR entrance test result soon at ntaicar.nic.in

NTA ICAR Results 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam 2019 today (Thursday, 17 July 2019). Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in for more information.

The ICAR entrance tests are held every year for students who wish to take admission into the undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in various government agriculture universities across India.

The NTA had released the final answer key for the AIE for admission into the agriculture universities on Wednesday (16 July 2019). The final answer key is now available on its official website ntaicar.nic.in.

In the final answer key, several questions remain cancelled, marks for which will be awarded to all the candidates irrespective of whether they have attempted the particular question or not.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key on 8 July after which a few disputes were raised against some of the answers mentioned in the answer key. Taking the valid disputes raised by candidates at into consideration, NTA released the final answer key on Wednesday.

The NTA had conducted the ICAR 2019 exam on 1 July 2019 in an online-based format. After the result is released, ICAR is expected to notify counselling process and dates on its official website.

The NTA had conducted Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & PhD courses in agricultural universities.

A total of 2,36,931 candidates had enrolled for undergraduate programme and 31,486 candidates had enrolled for post-graduate programme

Steps to check NTA ICAR Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the NTA ICAR result link, click on it

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the login details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.