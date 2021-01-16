NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; exam to be held on 24 January, check iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT 2021 will be conducted on 24 January in centre-based online mode between 3 pm and 5 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA admit card 2021. The admit card has been released on the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by NDTV, students can access the IIFT 2021 admit card by logging in at the website and entering the login credentials. The login credentials include application number and date of birth.

Steps to download IIFT 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there they need to click on the tab that reads ‘Download IIFT 2021 admit card’.

Step 3: They need to then insert application number and dates of birth on login page.

Step 4: Once that is done, candidates need to submit and download IIFT MBA admit card.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates should download the admit card and bring it to the examination centre. They should also carry at least one photo ID card with them. The name on the valid photo identification card must match with the name on the admit card. Furthermore, no candidate will be allowed to appear at the exam centre apart from the date and time allotted in the Admit card.

Candidates can get in touch the NTA Help Desk at 01206895200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in in case there is any confusion.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance exam conducted to for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutions.