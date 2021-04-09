NTA releases Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card; download from ao.nta.ac.in

The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 8.30 am to 11.30 am for classes 6 to 9 and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm for Classes 10 to 12

The hall tickets of the Assam Olympiad 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates, who registered for the exam, can visit the official website - ao.nta.ac.in - to check and download their admit cards. They can use their application form number and date of birth to access the card.

The exam will be held on 11 April in pen and paper mode.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ao.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021'

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check details. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, students can click on this direct link

In case of any discrepancy in the information or difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, candidates may write to the agency at ao@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 8.30 am to 11.30 am for classes 6 to 9 and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm for Classes 10 to 12. The objective type paper will comprise multiple-choice questions. The question paper will be in Bengali, Assamese, English, and Bodo and candidates can opt for any of these languages.