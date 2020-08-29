NTA releases admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test; visit nta.ac.in to download DUET hall ticket
The DUET will be a computer-based test and the admit cards need to be downloaded online as these won't be sent to applicants by post
The National Testing Agency has released the Admit Card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) examinations 2020. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official site at https://www.nta.ac.in/DuetExam.
The entrance exam will act as the door to securing a seat in the colleges under Delhi University for UG, PG, M Phil and PhD courses. The DUET will be a computer-based test and the admit cards need to be downloaded online as these won't be sent to individual applicants by post, reported The Times of India.
Here is how you can download the DUET admit card 2020
Step 1: On your preferred search engine, enter the name of the official site of NTA DUET
Step 2: Open the portal at http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/candidateportal/LoginPage.aspx
Step 3: Fill in details in the space given for successful candidate login (form number and date of birth in the YYYYMMDD format)
Step 4: Press Log in
Step 5: A new page will open with the admit card. View and download the document
Click on this link to directly download the NTA DUET 2020 Admit Card.
For any doubts, candidates can go through the information bulletin published by the NTA for UG, PG or M Phil/ PhD exams.
Further details will be available at NTA’s official website and the body said in a statement that in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, a candidate can contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or send an email at duet@nta.ac.in.
