NTA opens application window for LNIPE entrance test 2021; apply by 31 July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) entrance test 2021. The last date to apply for the LNIPE entrance test 2021 is Saturday, 31 July up to5 pm while the fee payment can be made upto 11.50 pm.

Aspirants will also be allowed to make corrections in their admission forms online from 1 to 3 August, as mentioned in the official notification.

Through this entrance test, aspirants will get admission in various courses offered by LNIPE, which has its campuses in Gwalior and Guwahati. The programmes include diploma, graduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma in physical education courses.

Here are the steps that applicants can take to fill the form for LNIPE entrance test 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website lnipe.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Fill Registration Form’

Step 3: Now enter your name, date of birth, gender, mobile and email ID

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account

Step 5: After logging in, fill the form by entering the personal detail

Step 6: Pay the examination fee and submit your form

Step 7: Download your filled LNIPE entrance form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it for future reference

The fee for LNIPE entrance test is Rs 1,500. The entrance tests for all the courses will be 60 minutes long. However, the M. Ph education courses test is going to be 90 minutes in duration. There is no negative marking in the entrance test which is going to have multiple-choice questions. Candidates can freely answer all the questions without the fear of losing marks.