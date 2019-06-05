NTA NEET Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Over 3 lakh OBC candidates qualify; 2.86 lakh from unreserved category

NEET Result 2019 Declared Latest Updates | Among the qualifying candidates, 3,75,635 belonged to the OBC category, while 99,890 belong to Scheduled Caste and 35,272 belonged to the Scheduled Tribe category. A total of 2,86,245 candidates belonged to the unreserved category.

Of the 7,97,042 candidates qualified the NEET UG 2019. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan, has emerged as the All India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 marks out of the total 720 marks. Madhuri Reddy, who scored 695, came first among girls, with an all-India rank of seven.

According to official NEET statement, Delhi surfaced as the best scoring region with 74.92 percent of the students appearing for the exam qualifying for it. Delhi was followed by Haryana (73.41 percent) and Chandigarh (73.24 percent).

According to a press release by the National Testing Agency (NTA), general category students who scored at least 134 marks in the NEET exam will be able to attend the counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses.

NTA, on official NEET website, has confirmed that NEET result will be released today at 4 pm. The NTA website has been down since the final answer key was released online.

Candidates can now check NEET 2019 scores. To find out how much they have scored, students can refer to the NEET 2019 Final Answer Key, which is now available on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA would now release the scorecard and the NEET 2019 Rank

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised answer key of the all India medical entrance test. The final draft of the answer key was released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students on the first draft, as released on 30 May.

NTA will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2019 soon. The official website said the results for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will be declared today ( Thursday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on 5 May and 20 May, the latter date being chosen to enable Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose train got delayed to also appear for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against the same till 01 June

The result will be available on NTA's official website. The NEET 2019 result will first be available on the exam body’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly it will also be hosted on the webpage of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Here's how to check your NEET 2019 score once it is declared.

Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019

Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details

Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference.

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

It is to be noted that NTA is only responsible for conducting the exam, the declaration of result and for providing an all India rank merit list to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15 percent reserved seats and for supplying the result to states and other counselling authorities.