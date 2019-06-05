NTA NEET Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan is all-India topper with 701 out of 720 marks; Delhi emerges best-scoring region

NEET Result 2019 Declared Latest Updates | According to official NEET statement, Delhi surfaced as the best scoring region with 74.92 percent of the students appearing for the exam qualifying for it. Delhi was followed by Haryana (73.41 percent) and Chandigarh (73.24 percent).
Nalin Khandelwal, boy from Rajasthan, has emerged as the All India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 marks out of the total 720 marks.
According to a press release by the National Testing Agency (NTA), general category students who scored at least 134 marks in the NEET exam will be able to attend the counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses.
NTA, on official NEET website, has confirmed that NEET result will be released today at 4 pm. The NTA website has been down since the final answer key was released online.
Candidates can now check NEET 2019 scores. To find out how much they have scored, students can refer to the NEET 2019 Final Answer Key, which is now available on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA would now release the scorecard and the NEET 2019 Rank
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised answer key of the all India medical entrance test. The final draft of the answer key was released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students on the first draft, as released on 30 May.
NTA will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2019 soon. The official website said the results for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will be declared today ( Thursday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
The NEET 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on 5 May and 20 May, the latter date being chosen to enable Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose train got delayed to also appear for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against the same till 01 June
The result will be available on NTA's official website. The NEET 2019 result will first be available on the exam body’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly it will also be hosted on the webpage of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
Here's how to check your NEET 2019 score once it is declared.
Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details
Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference.
NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.
The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.
It is to be noted that NTA is only responsible for conducting the exam, the declaration of result and for providing an all India rank merit list to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15 percent reserved seats and for supplying the result to states and other counselling authorities.
Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 15:23:48 IST
Highlights
Nalin Khandelwal tops NEET 2019
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan emerged the all-India topper with 701 marks out of 720. Delhi's Bhavik Bansal bagged the second rank with 700 marks. Although Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh also scored 700 marks, he came in third.
In case of a tie for a rank, the inter-se merit is calculated to assign the candidates a rank in the all-India merit list. The NEET candidate who obtains higher marks in biology (botany and zoology) in the test is given preference, followed by the candidate who scores higher marks in chemistry, followed by the candidate with the fewer number of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects in the NEET.
Click here to read more.
Total 20 girls in top 100 merit list
Kirti Agarwal from Madhya Pradesh and Qureshi Asra from Andhra Pradesh landed all India ranks 15 and 16 respectively. The two women candidates are in the top 20 candidates after Madhuri Reddy G who hails from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. Madhuri topped among all the girls and her All India rank is 7.
There are 20 girls in top 100 merit list.
Delhi best scoring region with 74.92% students qualifying
According to official NEET statement, Delhi surfaced as the best scoring region with 74.92 percent of the students appearing for the exam qualifying for it. Delhi was followed by Haryana (73.41 percent) and Chandigarh (73.24 percent).
Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana is topper among girls, secures AIR 7
Madhuri Reddy G, whose All India Rank is 7, is first among women candidates. She hails from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. There are 20 girls in top 100 merit list.
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan tops NEET 2019
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan, has emerged as the all-India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 out of the total 720 marks. The second rank was secured by Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and the third all-India topper was Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh. Both the second and third toppers have scored 700 marks out of 720. They were given successive ranks based on inter-se merit calculation.
General category cutoff ranges between 134 to 701
According to a press release by the National Testing Agency (NTA), general category students who scored at least 134 marks in the NEET exam will be able to attend the counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.
Merit list and admission
The NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. The admission process will be carried out in accordance with the NEET medical merit list 2019 and NEET dental merit list 2019.
Last year, the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks, for SC/ST and OBC categories was 96 and for candidates with special needs was between 107 and 118.
NTA releases result for entrance exam to medical colleges; score card available at ntaneet.nic.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses. NEET UG 2019 was conducted on May 5 for most of the students. NEET exam had to be conducted again on May 20 for some students in Karnataka who missed their exam due to train delay and for Cyclone Fani-hit areas in Odisha
IMA seeks setting up counselling centres in all medical colleges, teaching institutes
Counseling for quota seats, central govt-run institutes to be conducted by MCC
"All the NEET Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) aspirant candidates are hereby informed that counseling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune for the Under graduate session 2018-19 will be conducted by Medical Counseling Committee/ Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India."
What is inter se merit and how is it calculated?
In case two candidates obtain same marks in the NEET exam, the inter-se merit is calculated to assign them a rank in the all-India merit list.
Candidates can now know score by comparing answer script with NEET's final answer key
Candidates can now check NEET 2019 scores. To find out how much they have scored, students can refer to the NEET 2019 Final Answer Key, which is now available on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA would now release the scorecard and the NEET 2019 Rank.
Enter date of birth and roll number to access result once declared
Candidates can check their NEET UG Result and Score card by using roll number and date of birth on the official website of NEET UG 2019 once the result has been declared. Because the final draft of answer key is out, the merit list is expected to be published on the official website shortly. NEET UG was conducted on 05 May 2019.
NEET 2019 Counselling for All India Quota seats
Counselling for seats under the 15 percent all India quota and all seats in central institutions, including AFMC, ESI, Delhi University (DU), BHU and AMU and all other deemed universities will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
NTA final answer key out, results expected shortly
The direct link to check the answer key is provided below. NTA is now expected to release the NEET 2019 Result with Ranks soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
NTA releases final answer key after revisions following candidates' objections
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised answer key of the all India medical entrance test. The final draft of the answer key was released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students on the first draft, as released on 30 May.
Alternative website to check NEET result
The result will be available on NTA's official website. The NEET 2019 result will first be available on the exam body’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly it will also be hosted on the webpage of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
What is the qualifying criteria for NEET 2019?
The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.
The NTA website states, "In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year. However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with Bench Mark Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for unreserved category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates."
NEET declares answer key each year to ensure transparency
The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the answer key to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses every year so that transparency is maintained in the way the copies are evaluated. The exam body uploaded the answer key on its official website ntaneet.nic on Thursday, 30 May and allowed students to raise any contentions they may have to the correct answers as considered by the exam body. The window for raising such objections closed on 1 June at 5 pm.
NEET 2019 Result to be declared today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2019 today ( Thursday, 5 June), for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. A notification on the official website said that the results will be available today.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:19 (IST)
Nalin Khandelwal tops NEET 2019
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan emerged the all-India topper with 701 marks out of 720. Delhi's Bhavik Bansal bagged the second rank with 700 marks. Although Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh also scored 700 marks, he came in third.
In case of a tie for a rank, the inter-se merit is calculated to assign the candidates a rank in the all-India merit list. The NEET candidate who obtains higher marks in biology (botany and zoology) in the test is given preference, followed by the candidate who scores higher marks in chemistry, followed by the candidate with the fewer number of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects in the NEET.
Click here to read more.
15:04 (IST)
Total 20 girls in top 100 merit list
Kirti Agarwal from Madhya Pradesh and Qureshi Asra from Andhra Pradesh landed all India ranks 15 and 16 respectively. The two women candidates are in the top 20 candidates after Madhuri Reddy G who hails from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. Madhuri topped among all the girls and her All India rank is 7.
There are 20 girls in top 100 merit list.
14:51 (IST)
Delhi best scoring region with 74.92% students qualifying
According to official NEET statement, Delhi surfaced as the best scoring region with 74.92 percent of the students appearing for the exam qualifying for it. Delhi was followed by Haryana (73.41 percent) and Chandigarh (73.24 percent).
14:44 (IST)
14.52% rise in number of students who registered for NEET in 2019
According to the official NEET statement, the total number of candidates who registered for the examination was 15,19,375, which is a 14.52 percent rise in numbers from last year. The number of candidates present for the exam was 14,10,755, which is 92.85% of the candidates. The number of NRI students appearing for NEET were 1,884 which is less than one percent - 0.12 percent.
14:33 (IST)
Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana is topper among girls, secures AIR 7
Madhuri Reddy G, whose All India Rank is 7, is first among women candidates. She hails from Telangana and has scored 695 out of 720 marks. There are 20 girls in top 100 merit list.
14:30 (IST)
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan tops NEET 2019
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan, has emerged as the all-India Topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 out of the total 720 marks. The second rank was secured by Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and the third all-India topper was Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh. Both the second and third toppers have scored 700 marks out of 720. They were given successive ranks based on inter-se merit calculation.
14:18 (IST)
General category cutoff ranges between 134 to 701
According to a press release by the National Testing Agency (NTA), general category students who scored at least 134 marks in the NEET exam will be able to attend the counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.
14:05 (IST)
Steps to check your result at NTA website
Step 1: Visit official websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Search for a tab that says 'Download NEET Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the link and on the new window,
Step 4: Enter your date of birth, roll number and the captcha text shown on the screen and hit submit
Step 4: The NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
14:02 (IST)
Merit list and admission
The NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. The admission process will be carried out in accordance with the NEET medical merit list 2019 and NEET dental merit list 2019.
Last year, the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks, for SC/ST and OBC categories was 96 and for candidates with special needs was between 107 and 118.
14:00 (IST)
NTA releases result for entrance exam to medical colleges; score card available at ntaneet.nic.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses. NEET UG 2019 was conducted on May 5 for most of the students. NEET exam had to be conducted again on May 20 for some students in Karnataka who missed their exam due to train delay and for Cyclone Fani-hit areas in Odisha
13:28 (IST)
IMA seeks setting up counselling centres in all medical colleges, teaching institutes
13:09 (IST)
How to check the seat matrix for premium govt-run medical colleges?
Check out the seat matrix for all central institutes, deemed universities and dental colleges here: https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/Home/ArchiveSeatMatrix
13:05 (IST)
Counseling for quota seats, central govt-run institutes to be conducted by MCC
"All the NEET Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) aspirant candidates are hereby informed that counseling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune for the Under graduate session 2018-19 will be conducted by Medical Counseling Committee/ Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India."
12:55 (IST)
NTA to releases score card, merit list for entrance to medical courses after 4 pm at ntaneet.nic.in
NTA, on official NEET website, has confirmed that NEET result will be released today at 4 pm.
12:36 (IST)
What is inter se merit and how is it calculated?
In case two candidates obtain same marks in the NEET exam, the inter-se merit is calculated to assign them a rank in the all-India merit list.
12:28 (IST)
Candidates can now know score by comparing answer script with NEET's final answer key
Candidates can now check NEET 2019 scores. To find out how much they have scored, students can refer to the NEET 2019 Final Answer Key, which is now available on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA would now release the scorecard and the NEET 2019 Rank.
12:26 (IST)
Enter date of birth and roll number to access result once declared
Candidates can check their NEET UG Result and Score card by using roll number and date of birth on the official website of NEET UG 2019 once the result has been declared. Because the final draft of answer key is out, the merit list is expected to be published on the official website shortly. NEET UG was conducted on 05 May 2019.
12:23 (IST)
NEET 2019 Counselling for All India Quota seats
Counselling for seats under the 15 percent all India quota and all seats in central institutions, including AFMC, ESI, Delhi University (DU), BHU and AMU and all other deemed universities will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
12:16 (IST)
NTA reportedly made three changes in final answer key, claim NEET aspirants
12:15 (IST)
NTA final answer key out, results expected shortly
The direct link to check the answer key is provided below. NTA is now expected to release the NEET 2019 Result with Ranks soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
12:13 (IST)
NTA releases final answer key after revisions following candidates' objections
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised answer key of the all India medical entrance test. The final draft of the answer key was released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students on the first draft, as released on 30 May.
12:04 (IST)
Alternative website to check NEET result
The result will be available on NTA's official website. The NEET 2019 result will first be available on the exam body’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly it will also be hosted on the webpage of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
11:52 (IST)
What is the qualifying criteria for NEET 2019?
The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.
The NTA website states, "In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year. However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with Bench Mark Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for unreserved category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates."
11:50 (IST)
NEET declares answer key each year to ensure transparency
The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the answer key to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses every year so that transparency is maintained in the way the copies are evaluated. The exam body uploaded the answer key on its official website ntaneet.nic on Thursday, 30 May and allowed students to raise any contentions they may have to the correct answers as considered by the exam body. The window for raising such objections closed on 1 June at 5 pm.
11:08 (IST)
Steps to check your NEET score
Here's how to check your NEET 2019 score once it is declared.
Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details
Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference.
11:03 (IST)
NEET 2019 Result to be declared today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2019 today ( Thursday, 5 June), for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. A notification on the official website said that the results will be available today.