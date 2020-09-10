NTA JEE main 2020 exam results to be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to download scorecard

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 1 to 6 September.

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2020 results are expected to be declared soon.

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 1 to 6 September.

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to a report in Indian Express, the result may be declared by 11 September, as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to start the application process for JEE Advanced 2020 from 12 September.

The JEE Main result will consist of both the attempts — January and April / September session. For candidates who appeared for both the session, the result will be based on the best attempt.

NTA will also release a rank list with the percentile score.

As per Careers 360, along with the candidate's personal details, the JEE Main 2020 result will have scores and minimum qualifying cut off.

The result will be announced in a downloadable PDF format.

On 9 September, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that and said the process for the NTA JEE Main result declaration has begun and it will be announced soon.

https://twitter.com/DrRPNishank/status/1303594738285645826?s=20

Of the total 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2020 that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres.

On 8 September, NTA released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on its website.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 4: The JEE Mains results 2020 will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.