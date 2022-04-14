NTA issues exam city allotment link for GAT-B/BET 2022, details here

NTA's official statement has clearly informed candidates that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination

Exam city allotment link for GAT-B/BET 2022 has been issued by the National Testing agency (NTA). Candidates who are taking the exam can check their exam city on the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in - by using their Application number and Date of Birth.

NTA's official statement has clearly informed candidates that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. It mentioned that this is only the advance intimation of the Exam city where the examination centre will be located. The admit cards will be provided soon, it said.

The following are the steps to download the NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 intimation slip:

- Go to the official webpage at dbt.nta.ac.in.

- Next, click on "GAT-B/BET-2022 Advance City Intimation" on the webpage.

- After that, enter your login credentials and click the Submit button.

- Examine and download the notification slip now.

- It is also recommended to make a copy for future use.

To make it easier for you, here's a direct link to download the intimation slip.

It would be beneficial for candidates to pay frequent visits to the agency's official website to stay updated on any new information.

