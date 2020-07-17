NTA extends NEET application correction window to 20 July for registered students; visit ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates can make corrections in their particulars, choice of NEET centre cities, and update photograph, signature and left hand thumb impression online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has pushed back the last date for NEET application correction to 20 July from 15 July. The facility has been extended only for registered candidates.

Candidates can make correction in the particulars, choice of centre cities and also change photograph, signature and left hand thumb impression in the online application form.

NEET 2020 application form can be edited up to 5 pm on 20 July and fee can be submitted, if applicable, up to 11.50 pm.

The agency has asked students whose photographs, signatures and left hand thumb impression are illegible in the NEET application form to upload them again to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

No change in the NEET 2020 application form will be accepted via fax or email.

Those who want to make changes to their form can do so by visiting the official website of the exam at ntaneet.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to various medical colleges across the country. The NTA in May revealed that more than 15.93 lakh students have registered for NEET 2020.

NEET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 26 July, but the exam was postponed because of rising cases of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that NEET would be conducted on 13 September. He also informed that JEE Main examination will take place between 1 and 6 September and JEE Advanced on 27 September.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the number of exam centers has been doubled so that social distancing can be followed.

Those appearing for the exam will have to wear mask at the centre and go through a thermal checking at entry points.