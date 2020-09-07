NTA declares NCHMCT JEE 2020 results, check scores at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The computer-based entrance exam is conducted for admission in hospitality and hotel administration courses in 71 institutes

The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) JEE 2020 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam on 29 August can check their score card on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates who have qualified the exam have been shortlisted for further rounds. They will have to appear for NCHMCT JEE counselling and seat allotment process.

The dates of counselling will be announced soon on the official website. There will be three rounds of counselling for admission. The document verification will be done at the reporting centre and candidates will have to pay the fee for counselling as well as first semester.

Shortlisted candidates can opt for institutes based on the cut off at the time of counselling based on their All India Ranks (AIRs).

A report by The Times of India said that the NCHM JEE result has been complied based on final answer keys. Candidates will have to download and take a print out of their scorecard as the agency will not be dispatching the result.

There is however, no provision for re-valuation/ re-checking of the marks.

The counselling is expected to begin from the last week of September. The new session is likely to commence from October this year.

Steps to check NCHMCT JEE 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCHMCT JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on 'NCHM JEE 2020 - NTA Score Card' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter details including application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security pin.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your score card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the result.

