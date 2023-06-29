NSA Ajit Doval holds discussion with Russian Security Council Secy Nikolai Patrushev

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a telephone conversation with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. The two discussed current issues of cooperation between India and Russia in the field of military.

Patrushev also briefed Doval about the recent turn of events in Russia.

The two discussed prospects for deepening the cooperation between the two nations within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats. The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue.

“The current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail. In addition, N. Patrushev informed A. Doval about the latest events in Russia,” the Security Council of Russia said in an official statement.

Earlier this year Patrushev met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Nikolai Patrushev also attended the 18th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states that took place in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Nikolai Patrushev paid special attention to the need to uphold universal human values, prevent interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states as well as counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.