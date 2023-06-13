'NSA Ajit Doval has become an international treasure': US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday said that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has become not only a national treasure but an international treasure too.

“Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand, who now has become not only a national treasure but an international treasure. He had the same vision to come together and say what can we do to change the course of this century,” Garcetti said during an event.

He added, “The United States and India are the co-authors of the next phase that the world faces. When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians.”

During the same event, Garcetti hailed India’s performance in digital payments. “When I look at digital payments and financial tech that India has, we have rocked the world. A ‘tea wala’ in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the govt on her phone, a 100% of each one of those rupees,” he said.

The event was also attended by the US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan who met his Indian counterpart Doval. Sullivan is in India to finalise the agreements that will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US next week.

“US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold… As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers,” Sullivan said.

