NRC draft row: Arunachal students' body AAPSU asks 'undocumented migrants' to leave state within 15 days

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 15:46:58 IST

Itanagar: Three days after the complete draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam, the apex students' body in Arunachal on Thursday asked "undocumented migrants" to leave the state within 15 days.

Apprehending that people from neighbouring Assam may "sneak into their territory" in the wake of NRC publication, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), in a statement, said it would launch 'Operation Clean Drive' to evict "non-Arunachalees" and assist district authorities to keep vigil at the entry points of the state.

People queue outside NRC Seva Kendra to check names of themselves and family members in a draft for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati. PTI

Large number of illegal migrants, who did not find a mention in Assam's draft NRC, might try to enter the state to evade deportation, AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said.

"A committee has been constituted with AAPSU member Tatung Taga as its chairman to spearhead 'Operation Clean Drive' across the state. It will assist the district authorities to conduct spot verification of people at all entry points along the inter-state boundary," he stated.

Dai also urged people living here to keep their Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other documents ready to avoid "unnecessary harassments" during the drive.

"The operation will also help in weeding out illegal immigrants, who have been residing here without valid documents," he added.

Last week, the Arunachal government launched a drive in various districts to identify people, who do not have the necessary permits.

Around 15 persons have been apprehended at Khonsa in Tirap district of the state as they did not have valid ILPs.

In the state capital, too, more than 20 persons were sent back after they were found to have entered the state without valid ILPs.

The AAPSU, in its statement, appealed to the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government to come out with strong anti-influx measures by erecting more outposts across the state.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 15:46 PM

