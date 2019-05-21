NPP MLA Tirong Aboh, six others shot dead by gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district; security officer in critical condition

Seven people, including National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to several media reports.

Aboh, the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat, was seeking reelection in Arunachal Pradesh's Assembly polls. The shooting took place in Bogapani village in the Khonsa circle of Tirap district.

According to India Today, militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are suspected to be behind the attack. Aboh's personal security officer is said to be in critical condition.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on Twitter:

The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2019

In March, an NPP worker was killed by a suspected NSCN(IM) member at a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

