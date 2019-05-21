Co-presented by

NPP MLA Tirong Aboh, six others shot dead by gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district; security officer in critical condition

India FP Staff May 21, 2019 15:58:30 IST

Seven people, including National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to several media reports.

Aboh, the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat, was seeking reelection in Arunachal Pradesh's Assembly polls. The shooting took place in Bogapani village in the Khonsa circle of Tirap district.

According to India Today, militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are suspected to be behind the attack. Aboh's personal security officer is said to be in critical condition.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on Twitter:

In March, an NPP worker was killed by a suspected NSCN(IM) member at a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 15:58:30 IST

