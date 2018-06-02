You are here:
Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki reach last-16 of French Open; Grigor Dimitrov knocked out on Day 6

India FP Sports Jun 02, 2018 01:03:36 IST

Serbia's Novak Djokovic made the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the 43rd time with a gruelling four-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut. AFP

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after winning her third round match against France's Pauline Parmentier. The Dane barely dropped a sweat in her 6-0, 6-3 win to reach the Round of 16. Reuters

Japan's Kei Nishikori celebrates after victory in his men's singles third round match against France's Gilles Simon on day six of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Japan's Kei Nishikori celebrates after victory in his men's singles third round match against France's Gilles Simon on day six of Roland Garros. Nishikori, seeded 19 in his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon last year after struggling with a wrist injury, saw off Simon 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. AFP

Spain's Fernando Verdasco, left, shakes hands with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov after their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 1, 2018 in Paris. Verdasco won 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Spain's Fernando Verdasco caused one of the biggest upsets of Day 6 with his win over Bulgaria's fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Verdasco won 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. AP

Madison Keys of the US (R) is congratulated by Japan's Naomi Osaka after winning, at the end of their women's singles third round match on day six of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Madison Keys of the US is congratulated by Japan's Naomi Osaka after winning, at the end of their women's singles third round match. Keys won 6-1, 7-6 (7), setting up a last-16 tie with 31st seed Mihaela Buzarnescu. AFP

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in five sets 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in five sets 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. For the second match in a row, Zverev had to battle for five sets to emerge victorious. AP

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2018 Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu (R) shakes hands with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina after winning their third round match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - RC12C190DB00

Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, right, knocked out fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the third round. Buzarnescu recorded a shock 6-3, 7-5 victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites.Reuters

Spectators shield themselves from the rain during third round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Spectators shield themselves from the rain during third round matches of the French Open. Late showers on Friday caused the postponement of four matches. AP


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 01:03 AM

