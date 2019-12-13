Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Updates: UNHRC says CAA is 'fundamentally discriminatory', global body to analyse possible consequences of law

Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LATEST Updates: The United Nations' human rights body on Friday voiced concern over India's new citizenship law, terming it "fundamentally discriminatory" in nature."We are concerned that India's new Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature," UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
"The amended law would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India's Constitution and India's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to which Indian is a State party, which prohibit discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds," he said.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is an internal matter of India, Maldives' Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said on Friday, noting that the country has always been a safe haven for persecuted minorities.
"I have complete trust in Indian democracy and whatever comes out from the process would be what the majority of people from India want. It is India's internal matter. India is one of the safe havens for persecuted minority communities," said Nasheed, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India.
Kerala ministers and opposition leaders will hold a joint agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act at Martyr's Column on 16 December, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday. He also said that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed with the proposal for the joint protest.
In response to the West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab state governments declaring that they wouldn't accept the Citizenship Act in their states, ANI quoted government sources as saying, "Issue of citizenship comes under the Union list by 7th schedule of the Constitution. Such an amendment is applicable to all states."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee began the dissent against the contentious Citizenship Act since the legislation was being debated in the Parliament earlier this week. She said that the law would not be implemented in her state no matter what.
Echoing this sentiment, on Thursday Kerala and Punjab chief ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Amarinder SIngh also said that their states wouldn't accept the law. On Friday, Chhattisgarh also voiced the same opinion.
The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned saw a clash between Delhi Police and student protesters on Friday after a march to the Parliament House, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, was interrupted by officials, PTI reported. There was a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate.
The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.
The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, PTI reported.
Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources. "The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," a senior RPF official was quoted as saying.
Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his planned trip to Shillong in Meghalaya, reportedly in light of the widespread massive protests against the Citizenship Act in the North East. He was scheduled to be at NEPA passing out parade on Sunday, sources said.
After TMC's Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court over the amended citizenship law, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also approached the apex court challenging validity of the law. He alleged that the new law violated the right to equality by not granting citizenship to persecuted Muslims from neighbouring countries.
With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, confirmed reports that the visit had been postponed. Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
The Government of Nagaland on Friday issued an advisory in view of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) related agitation in several districts of Assam.They have asked people to avoid travelling through Assam. Furthermore, any Nagaland bound passengers stranded in Guwahati at the railway station/bus terminus or other parts of Assam because of the ongoing agitation can contact the given numbers for any assistance or for any information in the photo given below.
The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong following violent protests was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am, with no untoward incident being reported from the areas, officials said. The curfew was imposed on Thursday night in areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits, which comprise at least 20 neighbourhoods of North Shillong and Mawprem. "The curfew has been relaxed from 10 am to 10 pm in the areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits," East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner MW Nongbri told PTI.
She said untoward incident was reported during the curfew hours, which began at 9 pm on Thursday. Mobile internet and messaging services, however, remained suspended. The services were withdrawn at 5 pm on Thursday for 48 hours, following massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act.
Under the Opposition's attack over the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP is set to launch a public awareness programme to inform people about its features and benefits, and also "dispel the propaganda" that the legislation is against any community. Though the party intends to start a nation-wide campaign, it will run an intensive exercise in states where the legislation's beneficiaries are in large numbers.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI that the party will launch a mass contact programme and distribute literature about the law. He estimated that over two crore people can get Indian citizenship under the amended Act.
According to News18 reports, internet facilities have been snapped in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after the town witnessed protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill. The students of the Aligarh Muslim University had announced to carry out a protest march following which the authorities imposed Section 144. The students have been warned against the march.
TMC leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court challenging the amended Citizenship Act, which got Presidential assent on Thursday night. Moitra's counsel mentioned the matter on Friday for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who asked him to approach the mentioning officer. Moitra's counsel told the bench that the plea be listed either during the day or on 16 December.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.
The Shiv Sena on Friday attacked the Centre, saying it brought the new citizenship law to show it is the sole saviour of Hindus and asked what kind of politics it is playing by inviting uncalled for pain after the move caused violence in the north-eastern states. The bill was brought only to prove that they are the sole saviour of Hindus across the world. But the government has no concrete answer to why Kashmiri Pandits have not been able to return to Kashmir despite the scrapping of Article 370. "The situation in Kashmir is still not normal, the Shiv Sena said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but stayed away from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, made the critical remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana.
"Non-BJP" chief ministers must save "the soul of India" after the Citizenship Amendment Act was approved by Parliament and signed into law this week, Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor said in a tweet on Friday. Kishor has vociferously opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was supported by his party JDU and later passed by the Parliament.
The All Assam Students’ Union on Friday began a 10-hour hunger strike at Assam Engineering Institute ground in Chandmari. Mobile internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. CVD Diengdoh, additional secretary to the government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent a potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported. Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
Protests in North East are likely to continue for the third day on Friday as Assam, the hotbed of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
On Thursday, thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with the police across cities. Three people have died during the protests in the state. One of them, who succumbed to a bullet injury in Lachit Nagar, has been identified as Deepanjal Das from Chaygaon.
Mobile internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said on Thursday. The development comes in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. CVD Diengdoh, additional secretary to the government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent a potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has imposed curfew in few areas of the city from 10 pm on Thursday night until further orders. The areas where the curfew will remain effective include areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations - the whole of Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission,
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Assam the suspension of mobile Internet services imposed in the 10 districts of the state was extended for 48 hours more.
An official of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told PTI that one person was "brought dead" and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Assam on Thursday.
The protests in the North East came a day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, thereby paving the way for it to become a law.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm and sought to assuage the concerns of protesters, insisting his government was committed to safeguarding their rights. In a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, the prime minister said he personally and the Central Government were "totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6".
Clause 6 of the Assam Accord guarantees to safeguard local rights, language and culture.
"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB (sic)," Modi wrote on the microblogging site.
However, several people pointed out the irony of the prime minister addressing the people of Assam through a tweet, even as mobile internet remains suspended in several districts of the state. The Congress also hit out at Modi, saying —
Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh
— Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity. "It's our cultural, social and spiritual tradition. I've a firm belief that people of Assam, as usual, will maintain peace for all time to come," he said.
"A section of people is trying to make the situation aggravated by spreading misinformation and misleading people by saying that 10-15 million people are going to take citizenship in Assam. It's false propaganda," he added.
Guwahati resembles garrison town, curfew in Shillong
Guwahati resembled a garrison town with Army, paramilitary and state police personnel stationed in every nook and corner, watching helplessly, as frenzied mobs blocked roads with burning discarded tyres and menaced commuters by bludgeoning their vehicles with sticks and stones.
Suspension of internet services in ten districts of the state was extended for another 48 hours, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media in disturbing peace and tranquillity, and to maintain law and order, an official said.
Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI. Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid the protests.
To tackle the situation, the government also made a slew of changes in the state's police ranks. Guwahati Police commissioner Deepak Kumar was removed and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed in his place. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal was transferred as ADGP (CID) and GP Singh was given his charge.
A curfew has been imposed in several parts of Shillong and SMS and internet services have been suspended across the state for 48 hours starting from 5 pm on Thursday.
Incidents of violence
Police opened fire in Lalung Gaon in Guwahati after protesters hurled stones at its personnel. Though there was no official word about the incident, protesters claimed four of them were injured in the firing.
A railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, was set on fire by protesters late Wednesday night. The Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district was also torched. Following this, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region.
Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said, "Passengers are stranded and we are trying to help them as much as possible. We are mulling to run special trains to ferry these passengers, but are still weighing if the risk is worth it... It might be a security threat for passengers if protesters stop the trains. As of now, all passenger trains have been suspended and trains from outside the region are being short terminated at Guwahati."
The headquarters of the Assam Gana Parishad (also spelt as Assam Gono Parishad) in the city's Ambari area were attacked by people protesting against the Bill, police said. The protesters went inside the building, located on the Gopinath Bordoloi Road in the heart of the city, and smashed a few window panes and damaged the property, they said.
Several vehicles, including those of the police, parked outside the building were also vandalised, they added.
In Shillong, burning and vandalisation of vehicles, this afternoon led to a chaotic situation in the Police Bazaar area and Iew Duh area, resulting in the imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods that include areas under Sadar PS and Lumdiengjri PS, District deputy commissioner MW Nongbri said.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 21:45:54 IST
Highlights
Ashish Shelar asks Uddhav Thackeray for immediate implementation of CAA
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking immediate implementation of the "historic" amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra. He also urged Thackeray to clarify his government's position after Congress leader and minister Nitin Raut pitched against implementing the law in the state.
"As you are aware, the historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament. It should be immediately implemented in Maharashtra as well once it comes in effect in the rest of the country after the President gives assent to it," Shelar said in the letter sent on Friday.
Shelar, who represents the Bandra West Assembly constituency, said the law is in the interest of the country.
Pakistan hits back at India over CAB
Pakistan on Friday hit back at India for criticising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's remarks on India's new citizenship law, saying it is premised on "falsehood". Khan on Thursday criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act as a manifestation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ahead with "Hindu supremacist agenda".
On Tuesday, Khan said the bill "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan" and that "it is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism."
India on Thursday lambasted Khan for castigating the bill, saying such "unwarranted" criticism cannot absolve Pakistan of the "blatant persecution" of religious minorities in the neighbouring country.
8 columns of Indian Army, Assam Rifles deployed in Assam
Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Assam, including capital Guwahati to control the ongoing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the amended Citizenship Act.
Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col P Khongsai said the Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by the civil administration in Morigaon, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh districts besides Guwahati to arrest the deteriorating law and order situation. The Army was called out on Wednesday as the protestors turned violent over the Bill.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on Friday which made it an act. "Till now, a total of eight columns have been requisitioned which include one in Bongaigaon, one in Morigaon, four columns in Guwahati and two in Sonitpur," he said. Each column of the force comprise of around 70 personnel.
Security personnel beat up staffers of private TV channel
Security personnel, including CRPF jawans, had barged into the office of a private TV channel of Assam, 'Prag News' and beaten up its staffers with batons during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, a senior official of the channel said.
(PTI)
North East to face fuel problems if protests continue
Assam and other North Eastern states may face fuel supply issues if the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act continues for another week, as it has already led to shutdown of refineries, petrochemical plant and oil-producing facilities in the region.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has been forced to shut down its Digboi refinery in Assam and is operating Guwahati unit at minimal throughput, while Oil India Ltd (OIL) has been forced to shut LPG production and its crude oil production has dropped by 15-20 percent, multiple sources at the state-owned companies said.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has seen up to 25 percent drop in production, and gas supplies to Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd were snapped, leading to shutting down of Assam gas cracker project.
Parliament panel postpones Assam visit
In view of widespread protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law, the parliamentary panel on home affairs has postponed its field visit to the state.
The visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was slated from 18 to 21 December, but it has been postponed in view of curfew and law and order situation in parts of the state. The panel chairman and the members were to visit Shillong in Meghalaya and Assam's Guwahati.
'Go to North Korea': Meghalaya governor
The Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want "divisive democracy" to go to North Korea.
"A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you do not want it go to North Korea," Roy tweeted during the day. The governor was apparently backing the new Citizenship Act.
"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you dont want it go to North Korea, he said.
His tweet came hours before protesters reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan, tried to breach security following which they were lathi-charged and tear-gassed leaving several of them seriously injured.
Statement of Jamia Milia Islamia alumni over protests
The alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday issued a statement condemning the violence and brutality meted out by the Delhi Police against students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"There is ample evidence through photographs, videos and ground reports that confirm that the police deliberately injured several students with batons, tear gas, shoes, and stones. While many students have suffered serious head injuries and fractures, dozens of them have been picked up by the Delhi police and taken to various police stations in the city," the statement read.
(Image credit: India Today)
Bhim Army announces protest against CAA on 17 Dec
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad announced a protest in Delhi on 17 December, News18 reported. He said, "I assure you of this by taking an oath on Baba Saheb's Constitution that I will stand till the end for the protection of the Constitution and protection of Bahujan society."
UN human rights body says CAA is 'fundamentally discriminatory'
The United Nations' human rights body on Friday voiced concern over India's new citizenship law, terming it "fundamentally discriminatory" in nature."We are concerned that India's new Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature," UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
"The amended law would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India's Constitution and India's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to which Indian is a State party, which prohibit discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds," he said.
Visuals of security deployment in Guwahati
Several teams of security officials were deployed in Assam's Guwahati on Friday amid violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
106 trains to and fro Assam cancelled or terminanted
At least 106 passenger trains were either cancelled or short terminated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in view of disruptions in train movement following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act since Wednesday, the NFR said in a statement said on Friday.
The NFR has cancelled up and down Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express, Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express and the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express that were supposed to operate on Friday and Saturday, the NFR statement said.
Some trains such as Guwahati-Jorhat Janshatabdi Express, up and down Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express, Rajendranagar-New Tinsukia Express, Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, have been cancelled on Saturday.
The Jorhat-Guwahati Janshatabdi Express, Bangalore-Agartala Humsafar Express, up and down Dibrugarh-Dekargaon Special, up and down Lumding-Tinsukia passenger, up and down Dimapur-Mariani passenger, up and down Simaluguri -Dibrugarh passenger and Jorhat-Tinsuka passenger have also been cancelled on Saturday.
The statement also said that trains from Ledo to Dibrugarh and back, Dibrugarh to Dangri and back, up and down New Tinsukia - Rangiya Intercity Express and the Rangiya-New Tinsukia Intercity Express, Tinsukia-Jorhat passenger, up and down Dibrugarh-Murkongselek passenger would not be operated on Saturday and Sunday.
Citizenship Amendment Act, India's internal matter, says Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed
The amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Maldives' Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said on Friday, noting that the country has always been a safe haven for persecuted minorities.
"I have complete trust in Indian democracy and whatever comes out from the process would be what the majority of people from India want. It is India's internal matter. India is one of the safe havens for persecuted minority communities," said Nasheed, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India.
— PTI
Kerala ministers, opposition leaders to hold joint agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act on 16 Dec
Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that all ministers and leaders in Kerala will sit together for a joint agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act at Martyr's Column on 16 December. He also said that the joint agitation was disccused with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and that he has agreed with it.
Congress demands all-party meeting on status of relations with Bangladesh
Congress MP Anand Sharma raised the issue of Bangladesh's unease over the new Citizenship Act during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday and demanded an all-party meeting.
"I will urge the government and the Prime Minister in particular to immediately convene an all party meeting (with) chief ministers of all the states and to reassure that mere statements and blame game is not going to happen. This is also having a fallout in India's external relations particularly with the sensitive state of Bangladesh which cannot be allowed," he said.
Govt should clarify stand on Chakma-Hajong refugees: Arunachal Pradesh student union
The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Friday demanded that the Centre and the state government make their stand clear on the Chakma-Hajong refugees, who are likely to get citizenship status after passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of the Parliament.
The apex students' body of the state has been spearheading the refugee issue for the past several decades. "We want a clear-cut answer from New Delhi whether the Chakma-Hajongs will remain as refugees or as citizens. If they (refugees) are given the citizenship status where will they be settled?" AAPSU president Hawa Bagang asked during a press conference.
He said the people of the state have already bore the brunt of the refugee issue and time and again opposed it tooth and nail. "We will launch rigorous movement in the state if the Centre plans to give citizenship status to the refugees and settle them in Arunachal. We will never accept it at any cost."
Strong action against those involved in violence: Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday blamed Opposition Congress and "communal forces" for the widespread violence in the state over the last two days, saying strong action will be taken against those involved in arson and vandalism during the anti-citizenship bill protests.
Sonowal also said the violence was part of a political conspiracy against the BJP-led government in Assam and asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state. "The Congress and some communal forces are behind the violence. Even some ultra Left have joined the mob. It is a political conspiracy," he told PTI.
The chief minister said the government will not tolerate any violence and strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism. "No one, who is involved in violence, will be spared," he said.
'Citizenship is a Union subject'
Political analyst Kanchan Gupta also weighed in on the debate around at least five states rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act after it was passed by Parliament on 11 December.
Responding to a Twitter user, Gupta said, "Citizenship is a Central Subject [Entry 17, Union List, Schedule VII] per Constitution of India."
Arunachal Pradesh student unions boycott exams in protest against CAA
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rage across North East, with students' unions in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday boycotting their examination to hit the streets across cities, seeking immediate revocation of the law.
Thousands of agitators, led by Rajiv Gandhi University Students' Union (RGUSU) and Students' Union of NERIST (SUN), marched from the varsity to Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of around 30 kilometres on the hilly terrain. Local people, along with those belonging to the Assamese community, also joined the rally in Itanagar to protest against the contentious law, most of them raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.
The agitators submitted a memorandum to Governor BD Mishra, demanding that the amended Act not be implemented in the state.
AASU committed to 'non-violent mass movement' against Citizenship Act
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Friday accused Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of "surrendering before the Delhi leadership" and vowed to continue a "non-violent mass movement" against the contentious legislation.
Chief Adviser of AASU Samujjal Bhattachaya also claimed that President Ram Nath Kovind has "violated the Constitution" by giving assent to the "communal bill", which was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.
"Our stand is clear. We will not accept, never accept the new law. The MPs have voted in favour of the bill but people of Assam have rejected it through a mass movement," he told PTI.
Police lathi-charge Jamia Milia Islamia student protesters
The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned saw a clash between Delhi Police and student protesters on Friday after a march to the Parliament House, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, was interrupted by officials, PTI reported. There was a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate.
The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.
(Image credit: News18)
India should protect rights of religious minorities, says US
"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a US State Department spokesperson was quoted by News18 as saying. "The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.
Protesters block tracks at Uluberia railway station
People, agitating against the amended Citizenship Act, on Friday blocked tracks at the Uluberia railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district, vandalised the complex and some trains, injuring a driver, PTI reported. The blockade started around 3.22 pm and train movements in both the up and down lines are affected, South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjoy Ghosh was quoted as saying.
BJP leader Sayantan Basu attacked
Amid continued violence against the new Citizenship Act, West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu on Friday was reportedly attacked by miscreants in the East Midnapore district. His convoy was pelted with stones, India Today reported.
Railway station in West Bengal's Murshidabad set on fire
The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, PTI reported.
Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources. "The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," a senior RPF official was quoted as saying.
Congress won't allow Citizenship Act in Maharashtra
The Congress will not let the amended Citizenship Act get implemented in Maharashtra, state minister Nitin Raut asserted on Friday and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the national party on the sensitive issue. Thackeray's party Shiv Sena is heading the coalition government in Maharashtra, where the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are the other ruling alliance constituents.
"The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this," Raut, a Congress leader, told PTI over the phone. The Shiv Sena had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but had staged a walkout before it was put for voting in the Rajya Sabha.
Amit Shah cancels visit to Shillong
Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his planned trip to Shillong in Meghalaya, reportedly in light of the widespread massive protests against the Citizenship Act in the North East. He was scheduled to be at NEPA passing out parade on Sunday, sources said.
Centre says Citizenship Act has to be implemented in all states
In response to the West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab state governments declaring that they wouldn't accept the Citizenship Act in their states, ANI quoted government sources as saying, "Issue of citizenship comes under the union list by 7th schedule of the Constitution. Such amendment is applicable to all states."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee began the dissent against the contentious Citizenship Act since the legislation was being debated in the Parliament earlier this week. She said that the law would not be implemented in her state no matter what.
Echoing this sentiment, on Thursday Kerala and Punjab chief ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Amarinder SIngh also said that their states wouldn't accept the law. On Friday, Chhattisgarh also voiced the same opinion.
Jamia Milia Islamia students continue protests against Citizenship Act
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi staged a protest against the Citizenship Act on Friday.
Assam govt opens state emergency control room number
In a bid to deal with the repercussions of the protests against the Citizenship Act that continued in Assam for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, reports said that the Assam government has opened state emergency control room portals. People can call 1079 and 9401044617 for the portal by the Assam state government an and the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has opened district emergency control room number — 1077 and 03612733052, according to India Today
AASU files petition against Citizenship Act in SC
The Supreme Court has registered on Friday a case by All Assam Students Union(AASU) challenging the amended Citizenship Act, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said.
'BJP cannot bulldoze states to implement Citizenship Act': Mamata Banerjee asserts West Bengal will never allow implementation
Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state "under any circumstances".
Addressing a press meet in Digha, Mamata, who is also the TMC supremo, said the saffron party can't bulldoze the states to implement the law.
"We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.
- PTI
Take a look at how Assam's local dailies covered protests against Citizenship Amendment Act
Language newspapers in Assam have been extensively covering the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the state. On Friday, all the newspapers carried reports of violence during the protest from all over the state. Reports of excessive use of force by security forces have also found prominence in all the newspapers besides reports of vandalism in different places.
Axomiya Pratidin, an Assamese daily gave a banner headline: 'Dui Pratibadkari Nihat, 21 Gulibiddha' (Two protestors dead, 21 injured by bullets). Right below the banner headline is the disturbing image of a bleeding youth who got wounded during police firing. The main story focused on how the general public defied the curfew and came out in thousands to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The front page is splashed with photos of people protesting, an army convoy and public property being burnt to ashes.
Reports of how offices of Asom Gana Parishad, BJP, RSS and AVBP were vandalised in different places across Assam are also present. It also covered how residences of many MLAs were attacked across the state. A flag march by army personnel across the state including Bongaigaon also finds space on the front page of Axomiya Pratidin. In its anchor story, the newspaper tries to reflect the anger among the tea garden community and how they came out in thousands and protested on the streets in Upper Assam.
Read full report here
MHA source says states hold no power to deny implementation of union law, claims report
After five states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have rejected to implement the amended Citizenship law, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the states hold no power to deny union law.
'Situation in Assam worse than at the time of Emergency': Former CM Tarun Gogoi blames Modi govt for not respecting North East
Speaking about the violent protests in Assam for three consecutive days following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the situation in the state is more grievous than what it was at the time of "Emergency".
"Two people have died while many others have been injured, the internet is snapped, trains are stopped, and flights are not operating. I have not seen such a situation even at the time of Emergency," said Gogoi.
The "Emergency" refers to a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country due to "internal disturbance".
He alleged that the Centre did not respect the sentiments of the people of the North East.
"Assam and North East people have their own sentiments linked to their language, culture, and heritage. The central government is not respecting their sentiments and is rather insulting them," said Gogoi.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee accuses Centre of mixing politics with religion
Members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
During the protest, one of the party members raised slogan against the Central leadership, saying, "The Citizenship Amendment Act is a curse for our state. The entire North East region has been protesting for the past few days, and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have implemented the Act."
She further said that the agitation will continue till the Act is withdrawn.
Another protestor stated that the Act is against the principles of the Constitution, and its sole motive is to "play the game of mixing politics with religion".
"The Act should be removed, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam should be prioritised," he said.
Long queues at Guwahati markets as locals rush to stock up essentials
Goods flew off shelves as locals rushed to stock up essential items after shops and markets in Guwahati opened Friday morning amid reports that curfew has been relaxed, which were later dismissed by the authorities.
Long queues were seen outside shops at the Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road areas with people coming out in their cars and two-wheelers after some local channels reported that the prohibitory orders have been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm.
An Assam Police spokesman later clarified that there was no order about the curfew being relaxed and restrictions will be in force.
-PTI
After Mahua Moitra, Jai Ram Ramesh moves SC over Act
After TMC's Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court over the amended citizenship law, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also approached the top court challenging validity of the law alleging that it violates the right to equality by not granting citizenship to persecuted Muslims from neighbouring countries.
Amended Citizenship Act attempt to change narrative by design: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the government on Friday of practising a "politics of distractions" and said the amended Citizenship Act was an attempt to change narrative by "design", hints at rejecting the newly amended act.
Addressing the Indian Women's Press Club, Nath said he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic condition of the country.
"The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people's imagination. Every time there is economic slowdown, a bill is introduced, a decision is taken to distract people," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
Strong action to be taken against those involved in violence: Assam CM
Talking tough, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence, saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.
Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.
"We will not tolerate any violence. Strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism," he told PTI.
Curfew imposed in parts of Shillong relaxed for 12 hours
The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong following violent protests was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am, with no untoward incident being reported from the areas, officials said.
The curfew was imposed on Thursday night in areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits, which comprise at least 20 neighbourhoods of North Shillong and Mawprem.
"The curfew has been relaxed from 10 am to 10 pm in the areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits," East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner MW Nongbri told PTI.
She said untoward incident was reported during the curfew hours, which began at 9 pm on Thursday. Mobile internet and messaging services, however, remained suspended. The services were withdrawn at 5 pm on Thursday for 48 hours, following massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act.
Protestors set to march to Raj Bhavan in Shillong
Protestors plan to march to the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, reports Scroll.in. The march has been organised by the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations, an umbrella body for various group.
BJP to launch campaign about amended Citizenship Act
Under the Opposition's attack over the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP is set to launch a public awareness programme to inform people about its features and benefits, and also "dispel the propaganda" that the legislation is against any community.
Though the party intends to start a nation-wide campaign, it will run an intensive exercise in states where the legislation's beneficiaries are in large numbers.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI that the party will launch a mass contact programme and distribute literature about the law. He estimated that over two crore people can get Indian citizenship under the amended Act.
At many places, the campaign will start from Saturday, a day after the Winter Session of Parliament ends. The BJP is likely to hold a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday over the issue as it works on launching a publicity campaign.
The party's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the BJP will "dispel" the "opposition-sponsored propaganda" that the Act is against any community and tell the masses how it will benefit a large number of minorities from the three countries who had been living in poor condition in India after fleeing their nations due to religious persecution.
-PTI
Protesting DMK workers arrested in Chennai, claim reports
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres, led by youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, held a protest against the Citizenship Act in Saidapet in Chennai on Friday, reports The Indian Express. Reportedly, Udhayanidhi along with a few others, were later arrested by the Chennai City Police.
On Thursday, party chief MK Stalin had announced that the opposition will be holding a state-wide protest on 17 December to condemn the ruling party's support to the 'anti-Tamil, anti-minority government at the Centre'.
UN closely analysing possible consequences of India's Citizenship Amendment Bill, says spokesperson
The UN is closely analysing the possible consequences of India's amended Citizenship Act, a spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, insisting that the world body has its basic principles, including those enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and expect those to be upheld.
"We're aware that the lower and upper houses of the Indian Parliament have passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, and we're also aware of the concerns that have been publicly expressed. The United Nations is closely analysing the possible consequences of the law," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said Thursday during the daily press briefing.
Haq was responding to a question on whether the Secretary-General has a comment on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Haq added that he would also like to draw attention to the fact that some of the UN human rights mechanisms, including rapporteurs, have already been expressing their concerns about the nature of this law, and you can see those from the Human Rights Office.
-PTI
Internet facilities snapped in UP's Aligarh
According to News18 reports, internet facilities have been snapped in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after the town witnessed protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill. The students of the Aligarh Muslim University had announced to carry out a protest march following which the authorities imposed Section 144. The students have been warned against the march.
New law not to impact Goans with Portuguese passport: Official
The amended Citizenship Act will not impact the rights of Goans holding Portuguese passport, the State NRI Commission clarified on Friday. The clarification came after the opposition Congress sought to know the fate of Goans holding Portuguese passport following Parliament's approval to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB).
On Thursday, state Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello had criticised the provisions of the Act and said Christian ministers in the BJP government in Goa, a former Portuguese colony, should spell out their stand on the controversial legislation.
-PTI
Shiv Sena slams Centre on citizenship law, violence in north-east
The Shiv Sena on Friday attacked the Centre, saying it brought the new citizenship law to show it is the sole saviour of Hindus and asked what kind of politics it is playing by inviting uncalled for pain after the move caused violence in the north-eastern states.
The bill was brought only to prove that they are the sole saviour of Hindus across the world. But the government has no concrete answer to why Kashmiri Pandits have not been able to return to Kashmir despite the scrapping of Article 370. "The situation in Kashmir is still not normal, the Shiv Sena said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but stayed away from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, made the critical remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana.
-PTI
BJP to hold outreach programmes on Citizenship Act
ANI reports, that the BJP is to hold public awareness and outreach programmes in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati and Lucknow from 14 December to 18 December on amendments to the Citizenship Act.
Non-BJP CMs must now save soul of India: Prashant Kishor on CAB
"Non-BJP" chief ministers must save "the soul of India" after the Citizenship Amendment Act was approved by Parliament and signed into law this week, Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor said in a tweet on Friday.
Kishor has vociferously opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was supported by his party JDU and later passed by the Parliament.
Locals in Guwahati come out to clear street of debris
Day after thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at army contingents staging flag marches, and clashed with the police, locals come out in Guwahati to clear street of debris after two days of intense violent protests.
US urges India to protect rights of religious minorities
The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states related to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.
"The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.
-PTI
Citizenship Amendment Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.
According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but be given Indian citizenship.
The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Read full report here
AASU begins hunger strike
The All Assam Students’ Union on Friday began a 10-hour hunger strike at Assam Engineering Institute ground in Chandmari.
Bangladesh asks India to enhance security for its Guwahati mission
Bangladesh on Thursday asked India to enhance security for its Guwahati mission after a mob defaced two signposts near the chancery, as protests against the citizenship bill rocked Assam, plunging the state into total chaos.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Indian high commissioner Riva Ganguly Das met acting foreign secretary Kamrul Hasan at his office this evening.
Ahsan "protested about the attack on the convoy of the (Bangladesh) assistant high commissioner and vandalisation of the signposts (of Bangladesh Chancery in Guwahati)".
"He (Ahsan) requested for protection of personnel and property of the Mission by the host government," the statement said. Indian envoy assured that the Indian authorities were being immediately alerted for enhanced security of the Bangladesh chancery and the assistant high commissioner's residence in Guwahati, it said.
-PTI
Mobile services suspended across Meghalaya
Mobile internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. CVD Diengdoh, additional secretary to the government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent a potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Broadband services shut in Guwahati, claims journalist
According to Makepeace Sitlhou, an independent journalist based in Guwahati, broadband will be shut for the next 48 hours.
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh
Curfew relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh today, reports ANI. The indefinite curfew which was in force in Dibrugarh municipal area was relaxed for 5 hours on even as large number of people gathered in Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe a fast called by the AASU, PTI reported.
Japan PM may cancel visit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.
Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:16 (IST)
Ashish Shelar asks Uddhav Thackeray for immediate implementation of CAA
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking immediate implementation of the "historic" amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra. He also urged Thackeray to clarify his government's position after Congress leader and minister Nitin Raut pitched against implementing the law in the state.
"As you are aware, the historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament. It should be immediately implemented in Maharashtra as well once it comes in effect in the rest of the country after the President gives assent to it," Shelar said in the letter sent on Friday.
Shelar, who represents the Bandra West Assembly constituency, said the law is in the interest of the country.
21:07 (IST)
Pakistan hits back at India over CAB
Pakistan on Friday hit back at India for criticising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's remarks on India's new citizenship law, saying it is premised on "falsehood". Khan on Thursday criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act as a manifestation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ahead with "Hindu supremacist agenda".
On Tuesday, Khan said the bill "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan" and that "it is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism."
India on Thursday lambasted Khan for castigating the bill, saying such "unwarranted" criticism cannot absolve Pakistan of the "blatant persecution" of religious minorities in the neighbouring country.
21:03 (IST)
8 columns of Indian Army, Assam Rifles deployed in Assam
Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Assam, including capital Guwahati to control the ongoing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the amended Citizenship Act.
Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col P Khongsai said the Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by the civil administration in Morigaon, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh districts besides Guwahati to arrest the deteriorating law and order situation. The Army was called out on Wednesday as the protestors turned violent over the Bill.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on Friday which made it an act. "Till now, a total of eight columns have been requisitioned which include one in Bongaigaon, one in Morigaon, four columns in Guwahati and two in Sonitpur," he said. Each column of the force comprise of around 70 personnel.
20:57 (IST)
Security personnel beat up staffers of private TV channel
Security personnel, including CRPF jawans, had barged into the office of a private TV channel of Assam, 'Prag News' and beaten up its staffers with batons during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, a senior official of the channel said.
(PTI)
20:55 (IST)
North East to face fuel problems if protests continue
Assam and other North Eastern states may face fuel supply issues if the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act continues for another week, as it has already led to shutdown of refineries, petrochemical plant and oil-producing facilities in the region.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has been forced to shut down its Digboi refinery in Assam and is operating Guwahati unit at minimal throughput, while Oil India Ltd (OIL) has been forced to shut LPG production and its crude oil production has dropped by 15-20 percent, multiple sources at the state-owned companies said.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has seen up to 25 percent drop in production, and gas supplies to Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd were snapped, leading to shutting down of Assam gas cracker project.
20:48 (IST)
Parliament panel postpones Assam visit
In view of widespread protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law, the parliamentary panel on home affairs has postponed its field visit to the state.
The visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was slated from 18 to 21 December, but it has been postponed in view of curfew and law and order situation in parts of the state. The panel chairman and the members were to visit Shillong in Meghalaya and Assam's Guwahati.
20:44 (IST)
'Go to North Korea': Meghalaya governor
The Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want "divisive democracy" to go to North Korea.
"A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you do not want it go to North Korea," Roy tweeted during the day. The governor was apparently backing the new Citizenship Act.
"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you dont want it go to North Korea, he said.
His tweet came hours before protesters reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan, tried to breach security following which they were lathi-charged and tear-gassed leaving several of them seriously injured.
20:36 (IST)
JD(U) leader joins protests against CAA in Bihar
Janata Dal (United) member of state legislative council Gulam Rasool Balyawi took part in a protest march in Patna against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC, on Friday, according to ANI.
An NDA ally, the JD(U) came under fire from Opposition for supporting the bill in both Houses of the Parliament.
20:09 (IST)
Statement of Jamia Milia Islamia alumni over protests
The alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday issued a statement condemning the violence and brutality meted out by the Delhi Police against students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"There is ample evidence through photographs, videos and ground reports that confirm that the police deliberately injured several students with batons, tear gas, shoes, and stones. While many students have suffered serious head injuries and fractures, dozens of them have been picked up by the Delhi police and taken to various police stations in the city," the statement read.
(Image credit: India Today)
20:03 (IST)
Bhim Army announces protest against CAA on 17 Dec
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad announced a protest in Delhi on 17 December, News18 reported. He said, "I assure you of this by taking an oath on Baba Saheb's Constitution that I will stand till the end for the protection of the Constitution and protection of Bahujan society."
20:01 (IST)
UN human rights body says CAA is 'fundamentally discriminatory'
The United Nations' human rights body on Friday voiced concern over India's new citizenship law, terming it "fundamentally discriminatory" in nature."We are concerned that India's new Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature," UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
"The amended law would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India's Constitution and India's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to which Indian is a State party, which prohibit discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds," he said.
19:56 (IST)
Visuals of security deployment in Guwahati
Several teams of security officials were deployed in Assam's Guwahati on Friday amid violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
19:45 (IST)
106 trains to and fro Assam cancelled or terminanted
At least 106 passenger trains were either cancelled or short terminated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in view of disruptions in train movement following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act since Wednesday, the NFR said in a statement said on Friday.
The NFR has cancelled up and down Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express, Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express and the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express that were supposed to operate on Friday and Saturday, the NFR statement said.
Some trains such as Guwahati-Jorhat Janshatabdi Express, up and down Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express, Rajendranagar-New Tinsukia Express, Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, have been cancelled on Saturday.
The Jorhat-Guwahati Janshatabdi Express, Bangalore-Agartala Humsafar Express, up and down Dibrugarh-Dekargaon Special, up and down Lumding-Tinsukia passenger, up and down Dimapur-Mariani passenger, up and down Simaluguri -Dibrugarh passenger and Jorhat-Tinsuka passenger have also been cancelled on Saturday.
The statement also said that trains from Ledo to Dibrugarh and back, Dibrugarh to Dangri and back, up and down New Tinsukia - Rangiya Intercity Express and the Rangiya-New Tinsukia Intercity Express, Tinsukia-Jorhat passenger, up and down Dibrugarh-Murkongselek passenger would not be operated on Saturday and Sunday.
19:23 (IST)
Citizenship Amendment Act, India's internal matter, says Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed
The amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Maldives' Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said on Friday, noting that the country has always been a safe haven for persecuted minorities.
"I have complete trust in Indian democracy and whatever comes out from the process would be what the majority of people from India want. It is India's internal matter. India is one of the safe havens for persecuted minority communities," said Nasheed, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India.
— PTI
19:06 (IST)
Kerala ministers, opposition leaders to hold joint agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act on 16 Dec
Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that all ministers and leaders in Kerala will sit together for a joint agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act at Martyr's Column on 16 December. He also said that the joint agitation was disccused with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and that he has agreed with it.
18:57 (IST)
Congress demands all-party meeting on status of relations with Bangladesh
Congress MP Anand Sharma raised the issue of Bangladesh's unease over the new Citizenship Act during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday and demanded an all-party meeting.
"I will urge the government and the Prime Minister in particular to immediately convene an all party meeting (with) chief ministers of all the states and to reassure that mere statements and blame game is not going to happen. This is also having a fallout in India's external relations particularly with the sensitive state of Bangladesh which cannot be allowed," he said.
18:43 (IST)
Govt should clarify stand on Chakma-Hajong refugees: Arunachal Pradesh student union
The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Friday demanded that the Centre and the state government make their stand clear on the Chakma-Hajong refugees, who are likely to get citizenship status after passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of the Parliament.
The apex students' body of the state has been spearheading the refugee issue for the past several decades. "We want a clear-cut answer from New Delhi whether the Chakma-Hajongs will remain as refugees or as citizens. If they (refugees) are given the citizenship status where will they be settled?" AAPSU president Hawa Bagang asked during a press conference.
He said the people of the state have already bore the brunt of the refugee issue and time and again opposed it tooth and nail. "We will launch rigorous movement in the state if the Centre plans to give citizenship status to the refugees and settle them in Arunachal. We will never accept it at any cost."
18:36 (IST)
Strong action against those involved in violence: Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday blamed Opposition Congress and "communal forces" for the widespread violence in the state over the last two days, saying strong action will be taken against those involved in arson and vandalism during the anti-citizenship bill protests.
Sonowal also said the violence was part of a political conspiracy against the BJP-led government in Assam and asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state. "The Congress and some communal forces are behind the violence. Even some ultra Left have joined the mob. It is a political conspiracy," he told PTI.
The chief minister said the government will not tolerate any violence and strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism. "No one, who is involved in violence, will be spared," he said.
18:33 (IST)
'Citizenship is a Union subject'
Political analyst Kanchan Gupta also weighed in on the debate around at least five states rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act after it was passed by Parliament on 11 December.
Responding to a Twitter user, Gupta said, "Citizenship is a Central Subject [Entry 17, Union List, Schedule VII] per Constitution of India."
18:29 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh student unions boycott exams in protest against CAA
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rage across North East, with students' unions in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday boycotting their examination to hit the streets across cities, seeking immediate revocation of the law.
Thousands of agitators, led by Rajiv Gandhi University Students' Union (RGUSU) and Students' Union of NERIST (SUN), marched from the varsity to Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of around 30 kilometres on the hilly terrain. Local people, along with those belonging to the Assamese community, also joined the rally in Itanagar to protest against the contentious law, most of them raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.
The agitators submitted a memorandum to Governor BD Mishra, demanding that the amended Act not be implemented in the state.
18:26 (IST)
AASU committed to 'non-violent mass movement' against Citizenship Act
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Friday accused Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of "surrendering before the Delhi leadership" and vowed to continue a "non-violent mass movement" against the contentious legislation.
Chief Adviser of AASU Samujjal Bhattachaya also claimed that President Ram Nath Kovind has "violated the Constitution" by giving assent to the "communal bill", which was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.
"Our stand is clear. We will not accept, never accept the new law. The MPs have voted in favour of the bill but people of Assam have rejected it through a mass movement," he told PTI.
18:16 (IST)
Police lathi-charge Jamia Milia Islamia student protesters
The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned saw a clash between Delhi Police and student protesters on Friday after a march to the Parliament House, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, was interrupted by officials, PTI reported. There was a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate.
The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.
(Image credit: News18)
17:59 (IST)
Naga Students' Federation calls for 6-hour bandh tomorrow
The Naga Students' Federation has called for a 6-hour bandh in protest against the new Citizenship Act on Saturday. The statement said that the strike has been called to "express the resentment of the Naga people against the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill."
17:54 (IST)
India should protect rights of religious minorities, says US
"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a US State Department spokesperson was quoted by News18 as saying. "The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.
17:51 (IST)
Protesters block tracks at Uluberia railway station
People, agitating against the amended Citizenship Act, on Friday blocked tracks at the Uluberia railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district, vandalised the complex and some trains, injuring a driver, PTI reported. The blockade started around 3.22 pm and train movements in both the up and down lines are affected, South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjoy Ghosh was quoted as saying.
17:28 (IST)
BJP leader Sayantan Basu attacked
Amid continued violence against the new Citizenship Act, West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu on Friday was reportedly attacked by miscreants in the East Midnapore district. His convoy was pelted with stones, India Today reported.
17:17 (IST)
Railway station in West Bengal's Murshidabad set on fire
The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, PTI reported.
Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources. "The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," a senior RPF official was quoted as saying.
17:13 (IST)
Congress won't allow Citizenship Act in Maharashtra
The Congress will not let the amended Citizenship Act get implemented in Maharashtra, state minister Nitin Raut asserted on Friday and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the national party on the sensitive issue. Thackeray's party Shiv Sena is heading the coalition government in Maharashtra, where the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are the other ruling alliance constituents.
"The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this," Raut, a Congress leader, told PTI over the phone. The Shiv Sena had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but had staged a walkout before it was put for voting in the Rajya Sabha.
16:49 (IST)
Amit Shah cancels visit to Shillong
Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his planned trip to Shillong in Meghalaya, reportedly in light of the widespread massive protests against the Citizenship Act in the North East. He was scheduled to be at NEPA passing out parade on Sunday, sources said.
16:47 (IST)
Centre says Citizenship Act has to be implemented in all states
In response to the West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab state governments declaring that they wouldn't accept the Citizenship Act in their states, ANI quoted government sources as saying, "Issue of citizenship comes under the union list by 7th schedule of the Constitution. Such amendment is applicable to all states."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee began the dissent against the contentious Citizenship Act since the legislation was being debated in the Parliament earlier this week. She said that the law would not be implemented in her state no matter what.
Echoing this sentiment, on Thursday Kerala and Punjab chief ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Amarinder SIngh also said that their states wouldn't accept the law. On Friday, Chhattisgarh also voiced the same opinion.
16:42 (IST)
Jamia Milia Islamia students continue protests against Citizenship Act
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi staged a protest against the Citizenship Act on Friday.
16:35 (IST)
Assam govt opens state emergency control room number
In a bid to deal with the repercussions of the protests against the Citizenship Act that continued in Assam for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, reports said that the Assam government has opened state emergency control room portals. People can call 1079 and 9401044617 for the portal by the Assam state government an and the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has opened district emergency control room number — 1077 and 03612733052, according to India Today
16:22 (IST)
AASU files petition against Citizenship Act in SC
The Supreme Court has registered on Friday a case by All Assam Students Union(AASU) challenging the amended Citizenship Act, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said.
15:32 (IST)
'BJP cannot bulldoze states to implement Citizenship Act': Mamata Banerjee asserts West Bengal will never allow implementation
Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state "under any circumstances".
Addressing a press meet in Digha, Mamata, who is also the TMC supremo, said the saffron party can't bulldoze the states to implement the law.
"We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.
- PTI
15:23 (IST)
Take a look at how Assam's local dailies covered protests against Citizenship Amendment Act
Language newspapers in Assam have been extensively covering the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the state. On Friday, all the newspapers carried reports of violence during the protest from all over the state. Reports of excessive use of force by security forces have also found prominence in all the newspapers besides reports of vandalism in different places.
Axomiya Pratidin, an Assamese daily gave a banner headline: 'Dui Pratibadkari Nihat, 21 Gulibiddha' (Two protestors dead, 21 injured by bullets). Right below the banner headline is the disturbing image of a bleeding youth who got wounded during police firing. The main story focused on how the general public defied the curfew and came out in thousands to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The front page is splashed with photos of people protesting, an army convoy and public property being burnt to ashes.
Reports of how offices of Asom Gana Parishad, BJP, RSS and AVBP were vandalised in different places across Assam are also present. It also covered how residences of many MLAs were attacked across the state. A flag march by army personnel across the state including Bongaigaon also finds space on the front page of Axomiya Pratidin. In its anchor story, the newspaper tries to reflect the anger among the tea garden community and how they came out in thousands and protested on the streets in Upper Assam.
Read full report here
15:21 (IST)
MHA source says states hold no power to deny implementation of union law, claims report
After five states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have rejected to implement the amended Citizenship law, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the states hold no power to deny union law.
14:56 (IST)
'Situation in Assam worse than at the time of Emergency': Former CM Tarun Gogoi blames Modi govt for not respecting North East
Speaking about the violent protests in Assam for three consecutive days following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the situation in the state is more grievous than what it was at the time of "Emergency".
"Two people have died while many others have been injured, the internet is snapped, trains are stopped, and flights are not operating. I have not seen such a situation even at the time of Emergency," said Gogoi.
The "Emergency" refers to a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country due to "internal disturbance".
He alleged that the Centre did not respect the sentiments of the people of the North East.
"Assam and North East people have their own sentiments linked to their language, culture, and heritage. The central government is not respecting their sentiments and is rather insulting them," said Gogoi.
14:49 (IST)
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee accuses Centre of mixing politics with religion
Members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
During the protest, one of the party members raised slogan against the Central leadership, saying, "The Citizenship Amendment Act is a curse for our state. The entire North East region has been protesting for the past few days, and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have implemented the Act."
She further said that the agitation will continue till the Act is withdrawn.
Another protestor stated that the Act is against the principles of the Constitution, and its sole motive is to "play the game of mixing politics with religion".
"The Act should be removed, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam should be prioritised," he said.
14:38 (IST)
Long queues at Guwahati markets as locals rush to stock up essentials
Goods flew off shelves as locals rushed to stock up essential items after shops and markets in Guwahati opened Friday morning amid reports that curfew has been relaxed, which were later dismissed by the authorities.
Long queues were seen outside shops at the Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road areas with people coming out in their cars and two-wheelers after some local channels reported that the prohibitory orders have been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm.
An Assam Police spokesman later clarified that there was no order about the curfew being relaxed and restrictions will be in force.
-PTI
14:21 (IST)
After Mahua Moitra, Jai Ram Ramesh moves SC over Act
After TMC's Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court over the amended citizenship law, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also approached the top court challenging validity of the law alleging that it violates the right to equality by not granting citizenship to persecuted Muslims from neighbouring countries.
14:20 (IST)
BJP can't bulldoze states to implement amended Citizenship Act: Mamata Banerjee
Lashing out at the BJP-led central government over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state "under any circumstances".
Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the saffron party can't bulldoze the states to implement the law. "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.
14:12 (IST)
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirms Japan PM's visit to Guwahati postponed
With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, confirmed reports that the visit had been postponed.
14:08 (IST)
In Photos: AASU holds protest in Guwahati against Citizenship Amendment Act
14:02 (IST)
Amended Citizenship Act attempt to change narrative by design: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the government on Friday of practising a "politics of distractions" and said the amended Citizenship Act was an attempt to change narrative by "design", hints at rejecting the newly amended act.
Addressing the Indian Women's Press Club, Nath said he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic condition of the country.
"The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people's imagination. Every time there is economic slowdown, a bill is introduced, a decision is taken to distract people," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
13:50 (IST)
Strong action to be taken against those involved in violence: Assam CM
Talking tough, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence, saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.
Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.
"We will not tolerate any violence. Strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism," he told PTI.
13:37 (IST)
Nagaland govt issues advisory warning to travellers passing through Assam
The Government of Nagaland on Friday issued an advisory in view of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) related agitation in several districts of Assam.They have asked people to avoid travelling through Assam.
Furthermore, any Nagaland bound passengers stranded in Guwahati at the railway station/bus terminus or other parts of Assam because of the ongoing agitation can contact the given numbers for any assistance or for any information in the photo given below.
13:25 (IST)
Curfew imposed in parts of Shillong relaxed for 12 hours
The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong following violent protests was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am, with no untoward incident being reported from the areas, officials said.
The curfew was imposed on Thursday night in areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits, which comprise at least 20 neighbourhoods of North Shillong and Mawprem.
"The curfew has been relaxed from 10 am to 10 pm in the areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits," East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner MW Nongbri told PTI.
She said untoward incident was reported during the curfew hours, which began at 9 pm on Thursday. Mobile internet and messaging services, however, remained suspended. The services were withdrawn at 5 pm on Thursday for 48 hours, following massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act.
13:12 (IST)
Protestors set to march to Raj Bhavan in Shillong
Protestors plan to march to the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, reports Scroll.in. The march has been organised by the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations, an umbrella body for various group.
12:50 (IST)
BJP to launch campaign about amended Citizenship Act
Under the Opposition's attack over the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP is set to launch a public awareness programme to inform people about its features and benefits, and also "dispel the propaganda" that the legislation is against any community.
Though the party intends to start a nation-wide campaign, it will run an intensive exercise in states where the legislation's beneficiaries are in large numbers.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI that the party will launch a mass contact programme and distribute literature about the law. He estimated that over two crore people can get Indian citizenship under the amended Act.
At many places, the campaign will start from Saturday, a day after the Winter Session of Parliament ends. The BJP is likely to hold a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday over the issue as it works on launching a publicity campaign.
The party's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the BJP will "dispel" the "opposition-sponsored propaganda" that the Act is against any community and tell the masses how it will benefit a large number of minorities from the three countries who had been living in poor condition in India after fleeing their nations due to religious persecution.
-PTI
12:47 (IST)
Protesting DMK workers arrested in Chennai, claim reports
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres, led by youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, held a protest against the Citizenship Act in Saidapet in Chennai on Friday, reports The Indian Express. Reportedly, Udhayanidhi along with a few others, were later arrested by the Chennai City Police.
On Thursday, party chief MK Stalin had announced that the opposition will be holding a state-wide protest on 17 December to condemn the ruling party's support to the 'anti-Tamil, anti-minority government at the Centre'.