North India likely to experience rainfall untill March; some hilly areas may also face hailstorm, strong winds in coming days

Over 70 tourists, including three foreign nationals, were stuck at various places after avalanches blocked roads in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Sunday. The increasing number of avalanches in the hilly terrains of north India has rung alarm bells for disaster management authorities.

Meanwhile, in the plains, rains have peaked since January. However, according to recent weather forecasts, rains will not be as intense in the coming days. A change in the climatic system will start affecting north India from 26 February onward, due to which rainfall activity may continue until 28 February over the northern plains.

For instance, according to The Weather Channel, 26 February will see heavy rainfall in some pockets and will spread over entire North India. The possibility of a hailstorm, lightning and strong winds over the region is also likely. The report added that rains will reduce, and clearance will be seen around 28 February.

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, a cyclonic circulation will cause moderate to heavy snowfall and rain in the region, including in Sikkim. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland as well. Scattered rainfall is predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, the report said.

In the hilly terrains, scattered rain or snow with thunderstorms will be seen in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated rain and thunderstorms in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. Another western disturbance expected on 28 February will cause snow and rain in north India until the weekend. Regions along the coast of the Bay of Bengal and southern Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala will witness isolated rainfall as well.

In New Delhi, according to Skymet Weather, recent rains and flow of northwesterly winds have majorly improved the level of pollution since Sunday. As a result, pollution has been upgraded to ‘moderate and satisfactory’ level over most places. Moreover, due to the commencement of these winds, the day temperatures have dropped.

"With no major weather system in the coming days, we expect weather across Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad to remain dry until 24 February. Thereafter, some clouds may appear on 25 February, with some possibility of isolated thundershower and rain during the late night or early morning hours of 26 February," the report added.

With inputs from agencies

