North India heatwave: 98 killed in UP, Bihar in last three days as mercury continues to soar

Nearly 400 people have been admitted to a district hospital in UP's Ballia with complaints of fever and breathlessness in the last three days. Most of patients were above 60, prompting doctors to advise the elderly stay indoors during daytime

FP Staff June 18, 2023 12:44:44 IST
Women walk as they carry pitchers filled with drinking water on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India, June 17, 2023. AP

At least 98 people have died in the last three days in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as north India continues to reel under extreme heatwave, an India Today report said.

54 people have died in UP while 44 people have died in Bihar, the report added.

Nearly 400 people have been admitted to a district hospital in UP’s Ballia with complaints of fever and breathlessness in the last three days.

Most of patients were above 60, prompting doctors to advise the elderly stay indoors during daytime.

Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar Kumar told The Associated Press that the people who died were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the heatwave.

Most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhea, he added.

Updated Date: June 18, 2023 13:02:16 IST