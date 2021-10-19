NORCET 2021: AIIMS begins registration process at aiimsexams.ac.in; check details here

The registration process will close on 30 October and the correction window will be activated on 31 October and will close on 1 November.

The registration process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 has been started by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Aspirants can now apply for the posts of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) for all Central government hospitals and AIIMS by visiting the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Applicants should note that the registration process will close on 30 October. According to the official notification, the correction window will be activated on 31 October and will close on 1 November. Meanwhile, the hall tickets for NORCET 2021 will be issued by the institute on 14 November. While the examination will be conducted on 20 November.

Steps to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 Session has been started’

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to click on new registration or applicant login

Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in their qualification, address details, and experience to proceed

Step 5: After providing all details, payment, filling city choice, and uploading images needs to be done

Step 6: Finally, click on submit and keep a printout of the form for future use or reference

Direct link to apply here: https://norcet2021.aiimsexams.ac.in/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

The registered candidates will get three hours to complete the test in which 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked carrying one mark each. To qualify the exam, UR/EWS candidates have to score 50 percent of marks. While OBC and SC/ST applicants must score 45 and 40 percent of marks, respectively.

For General or OBC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,000 and for SC/ST or EWS category applicants, the amount is Rs 2,500. The prescribed application fee can be paid through a debit card or credit card or net banking.