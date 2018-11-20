'None of you deserve hearing': CJI Ranjan Gogoi furious over 'leak' of Alok Verma's response to media; SC defers matter to 29 Nov

The CBI versus CBI controversy will linger on for a little more while now, as the Supreme Court bench hearing agency's sidelined director Alok Verma's plea against government order has been adjourned to 29 November. However, the court has agreed to hear Verma's counsel's clarifications on certain points that irked the bench during Tuesday's hearing. Verma's counsel Fali S Nariman will submit his clarifications on Tuesday after all the matters listed for the day are heard.

The Supreme Court, which was to give its ruling on Centre's order divesting Verma of his power, expressed strong displeasure over the leak of the sidelined CBI director's confidential reply in the media and adjourned the hearing. The response was filed by Verma and submitted to the secretary general in a sealed cover on Monday.

Here are 10 points from today's hearing:

- A Supreme Court Bemch comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing the matter. The court was to examine Verma's response to the CVC report which was which was categorised into four parts by the apex court as "complimentary, very complimentary, not so complimentary and very uncomplimentary" for the CBI director.

- The court started hearing the matter at around 10.30 am Tuesday. However, Chief Justice Gogoi seemed agitated at the start of the proceedings. He was apparently upset with Verma's lawyer Fali S Nariman over the mentioning on Monday seeking additional time to file reply. The court had come to know about this from various media reports.

- Nariman expressed surprise over the reports which stated that Verma apparently sought more time from the apex court to file his reply to the CVC probe report. He said that the mentioning by Gopal Sankaranarayanan on Tuesday was "unauthorised" and he was not even informed about the same. He said neither his office, nor his client Verma asked Sankaranarayanan to seek more time for response. Sankaranarayanan has been appearing for Verma since the beginning of the case.

- The next thorny issue was of maintaining the confidentiality of the various submissions made in court. The Supreme Court took strong exception to a media report which apparently quoted Verma's response to CVC report — which was supposed to be submitted to Supreme Court in a sealed envelop verbatim, News18 reported. "It is only for you Mr Nariman and not as a counsel for Alok Verma. We have given this to you as you are one of the most respected and senior member of the institution. Please help us," the bench also comprising justices Kaul and Joseph, told Nariman. The Bench handed over to Nariman the copy of a report by a news portal, which has published the CBI director's response.

- Nariman, after going through the media report, told the bench that he was "shattered" and "shocked" on Verma's reply being leaked in the media. The senior lawyer said the news portal and its journalists concerned be summoned as the press should be free but responsible.

- Miffed over the lack of confidentiality, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to 29 November. The apex court said, "Our efforts was to make sure individual officers are protected and so we asked for confidentiality. But we don't think any of you deserves a hearing." Nariman responded saying, "What do we do with everyone snooping around and trying to get some information?"

- The Supreme Court refused to take on record the reason for adjournment of the hearing. "For reasons which the court is not inclined to record", the hearing has been deferred to 29 November, the Bench said.

- Meanwhile, the online publication, which apparently carried the report in question Verma's submissions clarified that it did not have access to the confidential response given by the sidelined CBI director. "This is to clarify that our stories were on Alok Verma’s responses to questions the CVC put to him. These were not in a sealed cover and were not meant for the Supreme Court. As for his response to CVC’s final report, handed over to SC in sealed cover, we haven’t seen/reported that," the media house tweeted.

- Nariman later approached the Chief Justice again, asking for an opportunity to clarify on the issues raised on Tuesday. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear him later in the day, after all matters listed for today are heard.