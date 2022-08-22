Noida woman caught hurling 'casteist' slurs at security guard of housing society sent to 14 days judicial custody

On Sunday, a video went viral in which Bhavya Rai, an advocate by profession, was seen hurling abuses at a security guard of her society Jaypee Wish Town in Noida sector 126 and using profanities as well as showing obscene gestures

New Delhi: Social media went into an uproar, when on 21 August, the clip of a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral where she can be seen abusing her society's security guard. In the clip that is still doing the rounds, Bhavya Rai, an advocate by profession in a prominent law firm, can be seen hurling abuses at a security guard of her society Jaypee Wish Town in Noida sector 126 and using profanities as well as showing obscene gestures.

The woman has now been sent to judicial custody. News agency ANI said, "The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days."

The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/SE2u1fsXE8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

In the clip, the woman can be seen grabbing the guard’s hand while he exercises restraint and is seen pleading for her to calm down. After a while, the woman begins to hurl abuses at the guard, while his colleagues continue to try and pacify her. She repeatedly grabs the guard’s collar. She evens abuses them as Biharis and asks a guard to control them.

After the incident, security guard - Anoop Kumar - filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station. Noida Police said that it has taken cognizance of the video and has registered a case against the woman under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation)."

Bharti Singh, Additional CP (HQ) said that Bhavya Rai was indeed caught on video abusing and misbehaving with a security personnel of the society.

"Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to police station and she has been arrested," she had said.

In his complaint, Anoop Kumar said the incident took place around 5.45 pm when he was on duty. He further said that Rai arrived in her car and started abusing him as he got up to open the gate.

"She assaulted me in front of everyone, humiliated me and threatened to kill me," Kumar said in his complaint to police.

"I and my fellow guards tried to stop her plenty of times, but she did not listen and went on insulting me and even used an insult and slur for a specific community," he added.

Meanwhile, society secretary Ankit Kuchhal said that the woman, an advocate, is a tenant residing in the society for the last three-four months. He added that they have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions are being taken by the society.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women too shared the video too. She captioned the clip, "This woman is openly abusing this guard with so much hooliganism and abusing. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice Strict action is necessary against this woman."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday reacted to the slurs and filthy language allegedly used by Bhavya in the video and demanded punishment for her behaviour.

“The video of a lady using abusive as well as filthy language against her building guards is disturbing. Using classist slurs and abusing people of a state is criminal and shameful, hope UP police ensures she is punished for this behaviour,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

The video of a lady using abusive as well as filthy language against her building guards is disturbing. Using classist slurs and abusing people of a state is criminal & shameful, hope UP police ensures she is punished for this behaviour. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 21, 2022

With inputs from agencies

