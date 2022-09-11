Noida: Woman arrested for slapping security guard of high rise society
According to police, the incident took place in Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, Noida
New Delhi: A woman was arrested for slapping a security guard of a high-rise society in Noida.
According to police, the incident took place in Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, Noida. The woman got angry when the security guard failed to open the gate with immediate effect.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the woman was seen arguing with a guard and then slapping him. The woman was also abusing the guards in the video.
In the #CleoCounty society of #Noida, a female professor slaps the guard. The reason is not yet known@noidapolice @Uppolice #Womanslap #guardslap pic.twitter.com/Phh0W7Cgmm
— Yash Kumar Soni 🇮🇳 (@reporteryash5) September 11, 2022
The woman has been identified as Sutapa Das, a resident of Cleo County and professor by profession.
According to a report in TOI, Pankaj Kumar, Inspector in the Media cell of Noida police said, "The guard delayed the opening of the gate due to which the woman became furious. She came out of the car and started using abusive language and then slapped him a couple of times."
"We have lodged the case under section 151 CrPc in Phase-3 police station after Sachin Kumar, the guard, made the complaint. The woman has been arrested," he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
#Watch: Noida Police firefighters rescue people from a building on fire in Sector 18
A dozen people were stuck on the second and third floors of the building in Sector 18 market as a fire broke there. “We safely evacuated all of them and there were no casualties. 4 fire tenders on the spot. Fire under control,” Arun Singh, Chief Fire Officer
Know why India's tallest structure Noida Supertech Twin Towers were demolished
Mumbai-based company Edifice Engineering has been tasked with demolishing Supertech's Twin Towers in Noida
No deviation from plan, made full payment to Noida Authority: Supertech plays blame game ahead of twin towers demolition
Twin Towers - Apex and Ceyane - part of Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A were constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority