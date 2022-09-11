Noida: Woman arrested for slapping security guard of high rise society

According to police, the incident took place in Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, Noida

New Delhi: A woman was arrested for slapping a security guard of a high-rise society in Noida.

According to police, the incident took place in Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, Noida. The woman got angry when the security guard failed to open the gate with immediate effect.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the woman was seen arguing with a guard and then slapping him. The woman was also abusing the guards in the video.

The woman has been identified as Sutapa Das, a resident of Cleo County and professor by profession.

According to a report in TOI, Pankaj Kumar, Inspector in the Media cell of Noida police said, "The guard delayed the opening of the gate due to which the woman became furious. She came out of the car and started using abusive language and then slapped him a couple of times."

"We have lodged the case under section 151 CrPc in Phase-3 police station after Sachin Kumar, the guard, made the complaint. The woman has been arrested," he added.

