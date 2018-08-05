You are here:
Noida cracks down on illegal use of plastic carry bags; fine of Rs 1,000 imposed on vendors who defy order

India Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 10:45:54 IST

New Delhi: In a crackdown on illegal use of polythene, the Noida Authority on Saturday imposed hefty penalties on vendors using plastic carry bags during an inspection at the Saturday market in Sector 19 in Noida, officials said.

The authority's officials also announced that plastic carry bags or any other items made of thermocol will be banned from 15 August and violators will be punished according to the law.

Representational image. Reuters

Around three kg of plastic bags were seized and Rs 17,000 collected in fine from the vendors during the inspection led by City Magistrate SK Gupta, Noida Authority Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

A penalty of Rs 1,000 was imposed on people who were found using plastic bags during the inspection, he said.

The authority had in July also carried out similar inspections and issued challans in sectors 6, 27, 19 and 50 soon after the Uttar Pradesh government banned the use of polythene bags and items of common use made of plastic, effective 15 July.

"We have decided to ban plastic in the entire state from 15 July. I appeal that after 15 July, plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at any level. This will need the cooperation of all of you" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in a message released on Twitter by his office.

The state had earlier also banned plastic, but the prohibition on its use could not be implemented effectively.

In December 2015, when the Akhilesh Yadav government was in power, the state Cabinet had decided on an absolute ban on distribution, manufacture and sale of plastic and polythene bags with a thickness of more than 40 microns.

However, by January 2016 many areas, including Noida on Delhi's outskirts, had failed to adhere to the guidelines and the ban could not be implemented effectively.

The Uttar Pradesh government's move last month came within days of a similar ban coming into effect in Maharashtra.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 10:45 AM

