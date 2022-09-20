New Delhi: Four people have died, several others have been injured after portion of the boundary wall in a residential society – Jal Vayu Vihar – in Noida’s sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday morning.

“Portion of boundary wall of residential society collapses in Noida’s Jal Vayu Vihar, some workers feared trapped,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Police and fire Department teams were at the spot to rescue those trapped. “Twelve people pulled out from rubble,” PTI quoted a police officer saying.

“Unfortunately, four people died. Nine have been shifted to a hospital for better treatment. NDRF and fire brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. FIR will be lodged and action will be taken,” Commissioner of Police, Noida, Alok Singh said.

Talking to media, Noida District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said: “Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We have been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It will be probed.”

He further said that rescue operation is underway. “Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here,” the Noida DM said.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning. DM Suhas LY says, “We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We’re also ascertaining details on the injured.” pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives due to an incident of a wall collapse in Noida Sector 21. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

उन्होंने मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हुए उनके उपचार की समुचित व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 20, 2022

With inputs from agencies

