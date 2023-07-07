'No pressure on Gujarat HC,' says Purnesh Modi, the BJP MLA who filed complaint against Rahul Gandhi

After Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remark on “Modi surname,” the BJP MLA who filed the complaint against Gandhi said that everyone should accept the Court’s order and that is ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in is its real sense.

Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Surat.

“We also placed on record a statement reported in newspapers wherein he (Rahul Gandhi) had said, ‘I am not Veer Savarkar, won’t say sorry’. The other side did not deny it. The court considered it at this stage,” he said.

VIDEO | “There is no pressure on this (Decision by Gujarat HC) by anyone. It is wrong to give this a political colour,” says BJP MLA and complainant Purnesh Modi on Gujarat HC rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay on conviction over his Modi surname remark. pic.twitter.com/RmAkK248tU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2023

The high court’s verdict comes as a major setback for Gandhi, as he will now remain disqualified as the Member of Parliament (MP). A stay on his conviction would have paved the way for his reinstatement as MP.

The bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak reserved an order on Gandhi’s plea on May 2.

The criminal defamation case was filed over a remark made by Gandhi, a former MP, during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign at Kolar in Karnataka.

Referring to people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Gandhi had asked “why all thieves have the same surname?”.

