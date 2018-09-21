No one will be falsely implicated in SC/ST Act cases: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Shivpuri: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday assured people that no one would be implicated falsely in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

Scindia made the assurance on Friday when protesters hailing from unreserved categories arrived in Shivpuri to register their anger at the amendments to the SC/ST Act.

He, however, parried a question on making any amendments to this Act in case the Congress came to power in poll-bound MP.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had Thursday announced that a directive would be issued shortly to ensure that the amended SC/ST Act is not misused in the state.

Talking to protesters, Scindia said, "I assure you that no one will be allowed to be implicated falsely under SC/ST Act not only in Shivpuri but in the entire state."

When protesters asked if the Congress, if elected to power, would introduce amendments in this Act, Scindia said, "I will answer this question when the Congress will form a government."

Scindia is the chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee.

The protesters also asked him why he did not speak against the amendments when they were tabled in Parliament.

In reply, Scindia alleged that they (Congress) were not allowed to speak in Parliament when such proposals come up for discussion.

A large posse of police was present due to proposed protest organisations opposing the SC/ST Act amendments.

Protesters had also reached the doors of Scindia's Jai Vilas Mahal in Gwalior vent their ire against the amendments to the SC/ST Act and show the Guna MP black flags.

However, Scindia got a whiff of the ruckus brewing at the palace gates and managed to leave from the back door of the sprawling estate. He then proceeded to Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, Congress workers thrashed the convener of Karni Sena, Atul Singh, after he threw a black flag towards Scindia when he was coming out after attending a programme in Shivpuri.

Later, Singh filed a complaint with Kotwali Police Station.

"We have received a complaint and investigations are on," said Kotwali police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma.