No one can stop Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, says Amit Shah
Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Shah said, 'SP, BSP and Congress made a lot of efforts to stop the construction. I am here to challenge them, use every ounce of your strength to stop the construction of the temple'
Hardoi: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Union Minister Home Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress cannot stop construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Shah said, "SP, BSP and Congress made a lot of efforts to stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I am here to challenge them, use every ounce of your strength to stop the construction of the temple."
"In a few months, a grand temple of Lord Ram will be standing there," the Union Minister said.
He stated that BJP fulfils every promise it makes to the people.
Shah is addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Centre to form panel to decide on withdrawing AFSPA from Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio govt after meet with Shah
After deciding unanimously to repeal AFSPA from northeast in the Nagaland assembly, the state government held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
'For Samajwadi Party, it's A for Apraad, C for Corruption': Amit Shah targets Akhilesh Yadav over Kanpur raids
The BJP have sought to link the perfume trader with the SP claiming that Piyush Jain had launched the 'Samajwadi Attar (perfume)' with Yadav's support
Gujarat tops Centre's Good Governance Index 2021; Uttar Pradesh shows 'incremental growth'
Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Good Governance Index of states and UTs today commemorating former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's birthday which is celebrated as Good Governance Day