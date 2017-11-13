You are here:
'No more third degree': Shatrughan Sinha calls for camera surveillance of interrogations in Ryan school murder case

India IANS Jun 08, 2018 17:36:41 IST

New Delhi: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday demanded that all interrogations into the murder of a seven-year-old boy at Gurugram's Ryan International School must be done under "camera surveillance" with no "third-degree torture".

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the school toilet on 8 September just after he was dropped by his father.

Haryana Police had earlier arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for the murder of Thakur.

File image of BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. AFP

"If the poor common man, Ashok Kumar (conductor), accused of our child Pradhuman's murder, is let off by the CBI, then the Gurugram police or whoever participated in framing him to divert attention, deserves no mercy and must be punished most severely and appropriately," Sinha said in a series of tweets.

Sinha's remarks came in the wake of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) bringing a new twist in the murder case by claiming that he was killed by a senior schoolmate, a 16-year-old Class 11 student.

Sinha requested the judiciary, Haryana government and also the Centre to ensure that "justice prevailed".

"High time and right time that now on, any and every interrogation by  the police or the CBI must be conducted under CCTV camera... to stop the inhuman torture of people like Ashok Kumar...No more third degree," he said.

On 22 September, the CBI took over the murder investigation from the Haryana Police.

The CBI arrested the Class 11 student on Tuesday.


