No mining activity has been carried out by China in Arunachal Pradesh, govt keeping strict watch on border activities, MEA tells LS

India Press Trust of India Mar 18, 2020 20:47:45 IST

New Delhi: No mining activity has been carried out by China in Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

File image of the Lok Sabha. PTI

The minister also said that government keeps a close watch on all developments related to national security.

In a written reply to a question on whether China was conducting any mining activity near the Arunachal Pradesh border, the minister stated: "No such activity has been carried out by China inside the territory of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh."

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," he added.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 20:47:45 IST

