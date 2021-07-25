No leadership crisis in Karnataka, says JP Nadda; Lingayat seers extend support to Yediyurappa amid rumours of possible exit

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said he will take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening

Amid swirling rumours of a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday denied reports of a leadership crisis and lauded the work done by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," he said.

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said he will take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

Expect decision by evening, says Yediyurappa on possible exit

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected on Sunday.

I haven't received any instructions from the high command yet. I'll wait and follow their direction: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on being asked whether he received any direction from Delhi

Questioned about the possibility of a Dalit chief minister replacing him, Yediyurappa said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide. Let's first see what decision they will take today."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on 25 July, he will get on with "his work" from the next day.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers extend support to Yediyurappa

Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office.

On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.

"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.

A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.

However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.

With inputs from PTI