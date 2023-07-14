No happily ever after: Bangladesh's Sapla Akhtar does a Seema Haider, lands in jail after Indian lover tries to sell her

Karachi’s Seema Haider fell in love online. She fled Pakistan, entered India illegally, to be finally united with her India lover. But, Sapzla Akhtar, who did a Seema from Bangladesh was spurned by her Indian boyfriend and has landed in jail.

Sapla Akhtar (21) came to West Bengal’s Siliguri in India from Bangladesh risking her life and limb for love. But, when she saw the real face of her Indian lover, she just bolted; he wanted to sell her in Nepal.

According to reports, Sapla Akhtar had crossed over to India illegally from Bangladesh nearly two-and-a-half months back with the intent of uniting with her Indian lover.

All this time, Sapla Akhtar happily stayed with her lover, but one day suddenly came to know that he was allegedly plotting to sell her in Nepal.

As soon as she came to know of the real motive of her lover, she escaped. Reports say that she was spotted in a disoriented state by a volunteer organisation when she was trying to catch a train at the Siliguri Railway Junction.

The Organisation handed over Sapla Akhtar to police at the Pradhan Nagar police station. Police arrested Akhtar on charges of having illegally entering India and produced her in the Siliguri court Thursday. The accused girl has been sent to jail.

The Siliguri police, however, have launched a manhunt for the Indian man.