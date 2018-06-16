You are here:
No exchange of sweets between Indian, Pakistani forces at Attari-Wagah border after jawan loses life in ceasefire violation

India FP Staff Jun 16, 2018 17:43:34 IST

Amid strained India-Pakistan relations, the Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers did not exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border, as is customary on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in times when the two countries are not engaged in war. The Indian Army also cancelled the exchange of sweets with Pakistani forces, several media reports said.

The decision comes in the wake of repeated ceasefire violations from across the border. The latest incident occurred as recently as today (Saturday), when both countries are celebrating Eid.

Representational image. Reuters

An army jawan lost his life after Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars on routine Indian Army patrol, 700 metres inside Indian territory in Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) this morning," a senior Army officer told PTI.

In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Bikas Gurung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries. The 21-year-old soldier belonged to Khunka Khuki village of Manipur, and is survived by his mother.

The latest instance of ceasefire violation comes after four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant-rank officer, were killed in firing by Pakistani Rangers along the International Border in Samba district on 13 June.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, is highly unethical and unprofessional, the army officer said, adding that the Indian troops exercised maximum restraint in spite of grave provocation.

He added that the army, however, has been forced to respond to the unprovoked firing and would give a befitting response at the time and place of its own choosing.

The army also cancelled the exchange of sweets between the Pakistani army and the Indian side on the occasion of Eid.

Eleven BSF troops have so far been killed in cross-border firing incidents along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the highest casualty figure for the border force in a year in the past five years, the latest data revealed.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 17:43 PM

