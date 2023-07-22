'No action taken to tackle crime against women in several states': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that crimes against women have increased in some states of the country in recent days while governments of such states have failed to take any action.

His comments come hours after a video of two women being beaten and stripped in West Bengal’s Malda became viral on social media.

“The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states,” Thakur said.

He added, “What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word about this.”

Talking about the rising incidence of gender-specific crimes in Rajasthan, Thakur said, “Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 lakhs incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22% rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals.”

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says “The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word… pic.twitter.com/jicrGRgVCV — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

“CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state,” he added.

A gruesome incident of two other women being beaten and their clothes being torn apart has surfaced in West Bengal.

The two women, most likely from the tribal community, were attacked in Malda’s Pakua Hat area of ​​Bamangola Police Station.

In the video, it can be seen that the police were helpless to the cries of the women in question.

The two women were attacked by a mob following which they were left heavily injured and traumatised. The incident took place on 19 July.