NN Vohra to hold all-party meet today: 2 days into Governor's Rule, security issues in Jammu and Kashmir under scanner

Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra, who has taken charge of the state after the BJP-PDP government dissolved and Governor's Rule was established earlier this week, has called an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Friday evening to discuss the situation. According to officials, the governor has called a meeting of all party heads, including heads of the state units of the national parties.

This will be Vohra's first interaction with politicians of mainstream political parties after assuming the reins of administration in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's Rule under Article 92 of the state constitution on Wednesday, a day after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as chief minister following the BJP pulling out of the coalition government.

Decisions and initiatives taken

Vohra has had his hands full since the imposition of Governor's Rule in state, which has placed the Legislative Assembly in suspended animation till it is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation. The six-year term of the current Assembly is due to end in March 2021.

He held discussions with then chief secretary BB Vyas and identified the major tasks which need to be dealt with on a strict time-bound basis. Later in the day, Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was appointed as the chief secretary while Vyas was made one of his advisors.

While reviewing security management issues with top security officials, Vohra stressed on the importance of maintaining constant surveillance on the ground. He directed officials to take immediate action on reports received from any quarters regarding the problems arising from security management.

In this context, he asked representatives of all security forces and agencies to identify existing gaps and ensure coordinated action on the ground for providing prompt and strong counter-terror responses on all fronts.

He also reviewed security-related issues in connection with the Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence on 28 June.

Vohra directed administrative secretaries and the DGP to ensure all government functionaries attended office punctually and their presence was monitored daily through the biometric attendance system.

He said that the administrative secretaries shall personally review and ensure prompt and efficient delivery of various public services to the people of the state. Vohra also asked the administrative secretaries to send him reports regarding the latest progress of the Prime Minister's Development Programme, 2015.

A circular directed administrative secretaries to ensure implementation of biometric attendance system in their offices as well as subordinate departments. "The attendance report in respect of officers/officials should reach to the general administration department through the administrative secretaries every day by 10 am," the circular said.

The governor also sought the status on the construction of bunkers in villages located along the International Border and Line of Control, payment of relief to victims of border firing, preparations for holding panchayat and municipal elections, and position regarding stocking and supply of food and other essential commodities by food and civil supplies department.

On Thursday, Vohra approved the establishment of State Administrative Council to dispose cases and daily businesses in Jammu and Kashmir.

He took decisions on "several important matters", including a few pending postings and transfers, the news agency PTI quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson said that the governor asked the chief secretary to instruct the administrative secretaries concerned to finalise, within the next three days, all cases which require to be submitted to the council.

A circular from the general administration department said that Vohra will be chairman of the council, while his two advisors Vyas and K Vijay Kumar will be its members.

