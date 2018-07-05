NMAT by GMAC exam 2018: Registration process begins at nmat.org.in; B-schools in India, South Africa, Philippines to accept scores

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has begun the online registration process for NMAT by GMAC examination 2018 on its official website nmat.org.in. Last date for registration is 3 October, 2018.

The NMAT by GMAC exam is conducted for admissions to the leading graduate business programmes in India.

From this year onward, candidates from India can also select and send scores to select schools in South Africa and Philippines. Also, candidates will have the liberty to choose a test date as per their own convenience.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC spoke to NDTV saying, "The surge in registration numbers year-over-year is a testament that the NMAT by GMAC exam has been a symbol of quality - enabling test takers to access graduate management education and build a career of choice, while providing schools access to top quality talent."

Here are the steps to register for NMAT by GMAC examination 2018:

- Log on to the official website, nmat.org.in.

- Enter the required details like contact information, personal, educational and work experience.

- Also enter the list of programmes to send scores and the ID that you will use at the test centre.

- Indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions.

- Select the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section.

- Upload a photograph. This photograph will be included on the admit card.

- Make the payment of fees. The candidate will now be able to schedule his/her exam and download the admit card.

