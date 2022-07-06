Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav in hospital
Lalu Prasad Yadav, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met former CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted to a hospital in Patna due to a fracture in his right shoulder.
"Met RJD chief Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji a speedy recovery," Nitish Kumar tweeted.
राजद प्रमुख श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी से पटना स्थित पारस अस्पताल में मुलाकात कर उनके स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली। श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। pic.twitter.com/Y1zTABnDCo
— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 6, 2022
According to reports, Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition is stable. But, for better treatment, he will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi later in the evening.
"His condition is stable. Everyone knows about his kidney and heart issues for which treatment was going on in Delhi. Those doctors have his medical history and that's the reason we are taking him there," said RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar | If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore, we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have called to enquire about his health. We are together in this: RJD leader & Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav outside the hospital pic.twitter.com/blBwiVHJtl
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
"If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore, we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have called to enquire about his health. We are together in this," he added.
Lalu Prasad, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder.
Out on bail in fodder scam cases, he had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for traveling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bihar: Two Cabinet ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha test positive for COVID-19
After Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state water resource minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tested positive for COVID-19, other ministers of the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet have been asked to get themselves tested for coronavirus
Surveillance department team raids Bihar Drugs Inspector residence, pile of cash seized
In the video, the officials were seen counting the bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 piled up on the table and bed
Bihar: Communal tension erupts in Araria district over vandalisation of idol
Local BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh expressed outrage over the incident and gave a ‘24-hour ultimatum’ to the administration for bringing the culprits to justice