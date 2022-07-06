Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav in hospital

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met former CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted to a hospital in Patna due to a fracture in his right shoulder.

"Met RJD chief Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji a speedy recovery," Nitish Kumar tweeted.

According to reports, Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition is stable. But, for better treatment, he will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi later in the evening.

"His condition is stable. Everyone knows about his kidney and heart issues for which treatment was going on in Delhi. Those doctors have his medical history and that's the reason we are taking him there," said RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar | If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore, we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have called to enquire about his health. We are together in this: RJD leader & Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav outside the hospital pic.twitter.com/blBwiVHJtl — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

"If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore, we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have called to enquire about his health. We are together in this," he added.

Lalu Prasad, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, he had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for traveling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.