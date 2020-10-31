NITI Aayog recruitment 2020: Apply for 13 research officer posts by 24 Dec, check details at niti.gov.in

Candidates applying for the posts for research officers should be between 26 and 35 years of age. The age limit for those applying for senior research officer posts in 40 years as on 24 December 2020

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has released online notification for recruitment of senior research officer and research officer in its Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO).

As per the notification released at niti.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 13 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts by 24 December.

Applicants will have to send their form and all the relevant documents to ‘The Senior Research Officer (Admn), Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog, Room No. 431, NITI Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110001.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates will be initially recruited on a contract of up to three years, which can be extended up to five years based on the requirements or till the age of 60 years (whichever is earlier).

Candidates applying for the posts for research officers should be between 26 and 35. The age limit for those applying for senior research officer posts in 40 years as on 24 December 2020.

Applicants should have at least three years of work experience for the post of a research officer and the minimum work experience requirement for SRO is five years.

A report by Money Control said that candidates shortlisted for the post of research officer will get salary as per level 10 of pay grade between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500 with consolidated pay of Rs 1,05,000.

Those who are selected for senior research officer will be paid at level 11 of pay grade between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700 with a consolidated salary of Rs 1,25,000.

To check other details about NITI Aayog recruitment 2020, click here: https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2020-10/final-sro.pdf