You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nirmala Sitharaman says government working 'seriously' to bring women into combat roles

India IANS May 07, 2018 15:29:47 IST

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government was working "seriously" to have women in combat uniforms – a vow which, if fulfilled, will bring gender parity in the Indian armed forces and enable women to be deployed on-board submarines of the navy and tanks of the army.

Nirmala Sitharaman

File image of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI

"Women are keen to join armed forces in uniform. The Indian Air Force has already inducted women fighter pilots. About commissioning of women in the army and related forces, several cases are being fought in various courts. In the navy, women are not allowed in the sea, but we are working seriously towards opening up defence forces for women," Sitharaman said.

She was speaking at an event to release a Gender Parity Index for the year 2017-18, a special study commissioned by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women business wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Women in combat roles in the armed forces has been a long pending demand.

Then president Pranab Mukherjee in February 2016 announced that women will be allowed to take up combat roles to remove gender disparity in one of the world's most male-dominated professions.

The Indian Air Force in July last year inducted three women – Mohana Singh, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth – as the first female fighter pilots.

The Indian Navy has also offered a permanent commission to women officers. In 2016, it started with a modest group of seven and vowed to expand the numbers.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman defence minister, stressed on the need to make women empowerment steady. "For every frontier touched or broken by women that frontier should be sustained with more and more women."


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 15:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores