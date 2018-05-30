You are here:
Nirmala Sitharaman reviews security situation at forward posts in Nagaland, meets local leaders

India FP Staff May 30, 2018 22:03:35 IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the security situation at forward posts in Nagaland. Image courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

Sitharaman, who arrived in Nagaland on Tuesday on a two-day visit, also interacted with the commanders operating on the ground. Image courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

In Lungwa, Sitharaman was welcomed by a local MLA and Konyak community leaders, where they discussed a lot of important issues with her. Image courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

Sitharaman also met state government functionaries, representatives of other security agencies and local community leaders. Image courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

Sitharaman also had an interaction with the local Konyak community and visited the house of village chief Angh Longwa. Image courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 22:03 PM

