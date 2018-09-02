Nirmala Sitharaman meets Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, discusses security in state, along LoC

Srinagar: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state.

"Sitharaman met the Governor at Rajbhawan in Srinagar and the two discussed issues related to security along the Line of Control and hinterland of the state," officials said.

According to officials, the defence minister was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and visited a forward post in north Kashmir on Sunday morning.

They said Sitharaman visited Balbir Post where she interacted with the troops of 28 Infantry Division. "She is the first defence minister to visit the Balbir post," the officials added.