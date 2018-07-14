Football world cup 2018

Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Rahul Gandhi for 'playing up religion card', P Chidambaram hits back

India Press Trust of India Jul 14, 2018 19:02:00 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit back at BJP leader and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman for seeking clarification from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks reported in an Urdu daily, saying the defence minister has "all the time in the world" to inquire into the religious affiliations of parties and persons.

The Urdu daily had reported that the Congress chief, who met Muslim intellectuals earlier this week, had told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims. The Congress has dismissed the media report as a "rumour" and asserted that it was a party of 132 crore Indians.

However, latching onto the issue, Sitharaman, on Friday, had demanded that Rahul clarify his stand and alleged that the Congress was "playing up the card of religion and communal division" .

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Chidambaram took a swipe at Sitharaman over her remarks. "After taming Pakistan, eliminating terrorism, stopping infiltration and acquiring Rafale aircraft, the defence minister has all the time in the world to inquire into the religious affiliations of parties and persons!" the former finance minister said. "The defence minister says there are 'plans to incite riots in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections'. She should share her secret information with the home minister."


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 19:02 PM

