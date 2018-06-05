You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nirmala Sitharaman assures no scam in Rafale deal, says no unprovoked attack shall go without response

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2018 14:51:04 IST

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India abides by the Ramzan ceasefire but, forces have been given room to respond to any unprovoked firing. Addressing a press conference, she also said, "We shall ensure that no unprovoked attack goes without response."

When asked if the Ramzan ceasefire was a success, she said that the Ministry of Defence's role is not to assess whether it was a success or not. "It is our business to guard the border."

Responding to a query, Sitharaman also assured that there was no scam in the rafale deal. "There has not been any misdoing there. We have spent time explaining how the decision was taken and that it was an intergovernmental agreement," she added.

The Union minister also commented on the S-400 missile deal with Russia and said that New Delhi and Moscow have a continuous relationship. She added that negotiations on the missile deal with Russia have reached the final stage. "We have told US that India-Russia defence ties go a long way back," she added.

Sitharaman also assured that there was no shortage of defence ammunition today. She said that there was a shortage when the NDA government came to power in 2014 but today, there is none.

When asked about India’s ties with China following the Doka La standoff, she referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Wuhan as well as her meeting with Chinese officials and said, "Things are on track," according to The Indian Express.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 14:51 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores