NIPER JEE 2021 applications open at niperhyd.ac.in; register by 8 May

The application portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 has been opened by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad.

The exam will give admissions to as many as 180 students in PhD programmes and 968 students in different Master's programmes of Pharmacy in NIPER institutes.

The applications will remain open till Saturday, 8 May.

Here are the steps which Masters and PhD candidates can follow to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.niperhyd.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NIPER JEE 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on ‘Apply Online’ option

Step 4: Now, click on Step 1 and pay the application fee

Step 5: Once done, check your payment status

Step 6: After the fee is paid, fill the Masters or PhD application form. Upload the required documents

Step 7: Once filled, download your application form

Step 8: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

As per the official prospectus, the computer-based test (CBT) for Master and PhD programmes will be held on Saturday, 5 June.

The result of CBT is expected to be declared on or before 12 June.

Shortlisted candidates for the MBA Pharm course will then be called for a group discussion and interview.

The offline/online interview for PhD programmes will be held between 5 to 8 July.

Along with NIPER Hyderabad, NIPER JEE 2021 will give admission to students in NIPER Ahmedabad, NIPER Guwahati, NIPER Hajipur, NIPER Kolkata, NIPER-Raebareli and NIPER SAS Nagar.