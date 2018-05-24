You are here:
Nipah Virus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meeting to review preventive measures after outbreak claims 11 lives

India PTI May 24, 2018 13:43:18 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has claimed 11 lives so far.

A well is being covered to contain the deadly Nipah virus. Image courtesy Rejimon K

Directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures, a government press release said.

Those who attended the meeting included state health minister KK Shylaja, chief secretary Paul Antony, the chief minister's private secretary MV Jayarajan and chief principal secretary to the chief minister, Nalini Netto.

A committee led by the chief secretary will monitor the situation continuously. Ribavirin tablets, an anti-viral medicine are being distributed and officials have been asked to send the medicines to all affected areas, the release said.

To discuss issues relating to outbreak of the virus, an all-party meeting has also been called at the Kozhikode collectorate on Friday in which representatives of political parties, MPs and MLAs will participate. Health minister Shylaja, labour minister TP Ramakrishnan and transport minister AK Saseendran, will attend the all-party meeting.

Later in the evening, a meeting of heads of local bodies will also be held.

A central team of experts, who rushed to provide assistance to the state government immediately after the outbreak of the virus and health ministers of other states have expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the LDF government so far, the statement said.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 13:43 PM

