You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nipah outbreak: Samples of Indian Army jawan from Kerala who died in Kolkata test negative for virus

India PTI Jun 03, 2018 15:41:04 IST

Kolkata: The fluid samples of a jawan, who died in Kolkata days after returning from his hometown in Kerala, has tested "negative" for Nipah virus infection, a defence official said on Sunday.

The Command Hospital at Kolkata had sent Seenu Prasad's fluid samples to National Institute of Virology at Pune for the medical test, the official said.

Prasad, posted at Army's Eastern Command Headquarters Fort William, had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave. He rejoined office on 13 May.

His deteriorating medical condition, upon his return, prompted the authorities to admit him to Command Hospital on 20 May, the defence spokesperson said, adding that the 27-year-old jawan passed away five days later.


Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 15:41 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores