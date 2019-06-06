NIOS Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling decalres Class 10, Class 12 results; check your score on nios.ac.in

NIOS Result 2019 | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the result for Class 10 (or Secondary) and Class 12 or (Senior Secondary) School examination public examinations conducted in April-May 2019.

The result for the Public Examination Result April-May 2019 is now available on the NIOS website nios.ac.in

Those who appeared for the April-May Public examiniation will be required to submit their enrolment number on the portal to view and download the result. The NIOS conducts Public exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary students twice in a year, once in April-May and again in October-November.

Steps to Check NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Public Examination Result April May 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the menu that says "Results" and then on "Secondary and Senior Secondary" option.

Step 3: It will take you to a new page. Under the option which says, "Public Examination Result Senior Secondary April-May 2019", click on "Check Result".

Step 4: This will take you to a new page. Enter your enrollment number and fill the captcha, and then click on submit to view your score.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.