The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 public exams. This time, the complete schedule has been released for Indian as well as overseas students.

According to the latest update, the NIOS Classes 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from 12 November for Indian students and 11 November for overseas candidates.

The NIOS Class 10 exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet for Indian learners (on the first day) and will end with Carnatic Sangeet, employability skills, and entrepreneurship papers on 15 December.

Meanwhile, the NIOS Class 12 examinations will commence with early childhood care and Sanskrit along with education papers on 12 November. It will conclude with business studies on 15 December, this year.

Candidates, who want to avail the date sheets of the exam, can do so by visiting the official websites at https://nios.ac.in/ or https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/.

Taking to their social media account, the institute informed about the same through a tweet:

The Public Exam (Theory) of NIOS for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary courses is scheduled from 12 .11.2021 for All India & from 11.11.2021 for overseas learners.For details pl visit: https://t.co/qYIbmwADQu @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Annapurna4BJP @Drsubhassarkar pic.twitter.com/PnLKR1ab7n — NIOS (@niostwit) October 13, 2021

Almost all the Classes 10 and 12 (Theory) examinations will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The timing for the Indian students is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. While for the overseas candidates, the exams will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Furthermore, the institute has advised all regional directors and concerned officials to upload or issue the date sheet of the theory examination at the regional centre website. They have also issued a press release regarding the same in the local dailies.

The registration for NIOS Classes 10 and 12 examinations was conducted from July to August, this year. The result of the June 2021 exams was declared in July.