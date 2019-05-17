NIOS DElEd Result 2019 Date: National Institute of Open Schooling to declare result for Diploma in Elementary Education soon on nios.ac.in

NIOS DElEd Result 2019 Date | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to declare the fourth semester result for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) anytime soon, reports said. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores once the result is declared on the official website nios.ac.in.

The fourth semester examination was originally scheduled to be held in February, but it was later postponed to March. The examination was held for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510), according to NDTV.

Steps to check NIOS DElEd result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) website, nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link which reads 'DElEd'. It will take you to a new page.

Step 4: Look up for NIOS DElEd result 2019 link and click on it.

Step 5: Once you are on the official result page, enter your roll number in the designated space.

Step 6: Click on submit and view your result.

According to the official website of NIOS, the DElEd programme is a specifically designed package for in-service untrained teachers working in primary/upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the academic department of NIOS on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010.

The programme aims at enabling the target group to develop in them skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective

